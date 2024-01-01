Love Is Blind fans convinced Danielle & Nick reconciled after Season 2 divorce

Months after their initial relationship went haywire, Love Is Blind’s Danielle and Nick have found their way back to each other.

Season 2 of Love Is Blind wasn’t exactly successful. Sure it resulted in two couples tying the knot after their pods dating experience, but neither one of the marriages lasted long.

Iyanna McNeely and her on-screen partner Jarrette Jones called it quits after she publicly accused him of cheating on her.

The season’s other married couple, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson also decided to go their separate ways soon after the wedding finale.

Article continues after ad

Both Danielle and Nick have since slammed the show for the lack of mental health resources for their contestants.

Article continues after ad

Now that it has been a few years since their on-screen journey and their split, you’d assume that the former couple have nothing to do with each other nowadays. But, some nosy fans just discovered that’s not the case.

Instagram: @dnellruhl

Are Love Is Blind’s Danielle and Nick back together?

On December 28, a Love Is Blind fan quickly took to Reddit to share a photo of Danielle and Nick hanging out with each other in Cancun.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Several people immediately saw this as proof that they had decided to give their relationship another chance, and maybe this even means that their divorce wasn’t 100% finalized to begin with.

One fan wrote, “I love them together. I hope they are trying again!!’

Article continues after ad

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “You know … I do think they could be good together if they both heal themselves. Maybe the time apart did just that and they’re exploring their connection on their own terms.”

Article continues after ad

Neither one of them has publicly confirmed or denied their relationship status.

To stay updated on the Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.