 LosPollosTV has perfect response to "gaining" 2M Twitch followers overnight - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

LosPollosTV has perfect response to “gaining” 2M Twitch followers overnight

Published: 3/Feb/2021 18:40

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch streamer Los Pollos on the beach
Instagram/LosPollosIG

Share

Twitch

Twitch streamer ‘LosPollosTV’ is one of the fastest-rising personalities on the platform, but in spite of his growing success, he never expected to gain over 2 million followers overnight – yet, that’s exactly what happened.

On February 3, something very strange occurred with his channel; the last 13 days saw the streamer average about 400 new followers per day, which is a nice gain, all things considered.

However, on February 3, his follower count skyrocketed to absurd totals. According to the third-party stat-tracking website Socialblade, LosPollosTV saw an increase of 2,334,448 followers – completely unheard of for Twitch (at least from a realistic standpoint).

Streamers gaining an outrageous amount of followers isn’t anything new, though, thanks to the bots plaguing the platform.

LosPollosTV follower numbers
Socialblade
The numbers, LosPollosTV, what do they mean?

As Dexerto has previously reported, Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris saw a gain of 3 million followers in one day back in December.

Although it’s quite likely that LosPollosTV was just on the receiving end of some bot followers, that didn’t stop him from posting a cheeky “thank you” message for all the support.

Taking to Twitter, the rising streamer uploaded a video of him filming his computer monitor as his follower count increased to 2.9 million.

“There it is! 2.9 million! Yo, it’s literally crazy. Your life can really just change overnight and I want to thank everybody who followed,” he began, sounding sincere before turning his sarcasm level up.

“All 2.4 million of you!” he joked. “I want to thank all of you guys. Um, thank you for the support. Thanks for the love. 2.9 million, chat we fucking did it. We fucking did it, man!”

When asked by out-of-the-loop fans how he managed to gain so many followers overnight, LosPollosTV kept the jokes coming and simply replied: “Grinding.”

For his part, the streamer was a good sport about what was probably just another bunch of bot follows, and so far, Twitch hasn’t reverted his stats back to where they were before.

Hopefully, however, the streamer can keep on rising and it won’t be long until he hits 2.9 million followers for real.

Entertainment

Why is Corpse Husband so successful?

Published: 3/Feb/2021 17:28

by Alice Hearing
Corpse Husband success
YouTube: Corpse Husband

Share

Corpse Husband

Corpse Husband found unprecedented success in 2020, and his cult-like following shows no signs of slowing down in 2021. But what has made him so successful?

Corpse Husband is a YouTuber who experienced a rather abrupt surge in popularity in the last year, accumulating a wave of new fans after jumping on the Among Us hype, scoring views in the many millions for both his old and new content.

He started YouTube in 2015 and focused primarily on narrating spooky stories online with his mesmerizingly deep voice, though notably has not yet revealed his face. Since then he has begun streaming, releasing music, and posting on most social media platforms.

At the time of writing, he has more than 7 million YouTube subscribers, having grown from just 1.4 million in September 2020. In the space of roughly 2 months, he gained 3 million followers on Instagram, and 2.6 million Twitter followers. His single “E-girls are ruining my life” now has more than 93 million streams on Spotify.

Instagram Corpse Husband
Instagram: Corpse_Husband
Corpse Husband revealed his arms in an Instagram post

It seems that his viewers will go to extraordinary lengths to show their loyalty. One fan got a tattoo of a strand of the YouTuber’s hair, another got a tattoo of the sound wave of him breathing after he posted an audio clip on Twitter.

His viewers even won out against possibly the biggest fandom on the planet when fans of Corpse Husband and BTS tried to see who could ‘ratio’ Mr Beast’s tweet the hardest, with Corpse winning by a tiny margin and securing $10,000 for charity.

Why is he so successful?

To begin with, Corpse Husband’s anonymity allows him to stand out among the rest. The mystery as to what his face might look like has become almost a game to his fellow creators and his fans alike. Some try to do the detective work and figure out who he is, others make predictions or draw artistic interpretations of what they imagine him to look like.

@corpse_husbandThis is my only account, and I don’t even use tiktok ##corpsehusband♬ E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE! – CORPSE & Savage Ga$p

Corpse has intermittently revealed small details about himself, and even the tiniest piece of information is lapped up by fans. In the past Corpse has done a hand reveal, shown a strand of his hair, and even shown a picture of his lower half on Instagram showing off jewelry, painted nails, and veiny arms.

He isn’t the only social media star to have proved this method works. Minecraft streamer Dream has also capitalized on anonymity and gradually reveals certain aspects of himself. This notably blew up when he trended on New Years Day after doing a ‘neck reveal’ in MrBeast’s 2021 YouTube rewind.

Of course, one of Corpse Husband’s more unique features is his voice, which is extraordinarily deep and something that a lot of his viewers seem to lust over. The sound of his voice leads to the assumption that his appearance must also be attractive, and something similar to the ‘Eboy’ look that grew popular on TikTok. This only adds to his allure.

As Corpse becomes more popular, his cult grows because, as we saw with Charli D’Amelio, popularity breeds even more popularity. As more people find out about the hype, more people will join in.

Much to fans’ disappointment, however, if Corpse wants to keep his brand going, he won’t be revealing his face anytime soon. If he does, the magic of the mystery will die, and the game will be over.