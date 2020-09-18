Loren Gray apologizes for using racial slurs in "insensitive" TikToks

Loren Gray is one of TikTok’s most popular content creators, boasting over 47 million followers due to her unique style, lipsyncing videos, and original songs — but she has been called out over her older content, and is now issuing an apology.

Loren Gray was once TikTok’s most-followed account, rising to the top of the video platform for a long streak before being overtaken by Charli D’Amelio in late March.

While Gray still boasts a huge fanbase — in part due to her well-received original song “Cake” from May — critics are taking issue with her older videos, discovering TikToks where she appeared to use racial slurs while lipsyncing to certain songs.

Although Gray is a largely positive presence on social media, the star took to Twitter to issue an apology to her fans, explaining that she’d made the offensive videos when she was around 13 years old.

This didn’t stop her from taking accountability, though, with Gray likewise claiming that she “was old enough to know better” at the time of creating the TikToks.

“All I can do is hope that my actions since then have proven that I’m not racist and never have been,” she wrote. “Uneducated, yes. And that is my fault. I do not have a discriminatory bone in my body, and I am well aware of my privilege.”

“I’ve made very insensitive videos in the past, and I’m very happy that the world is growing and educating people like me who were obvious to the impact words can have,” she continued. “I’m very sorry and again, take full accountability.”

Thus far, the TikToker’s apology post has been met with positive reactions from fans, with many happy that Gray addressed the situation and is aware of the impact of her previous posts.

Gray is far from the first TikToker to make a lengthy apology post in response to accusations of racism; Addison Rae likewise issued an apology in July for similar allegations, as has newly-made TikTok star Bella Poarch.

At least Gray is taking full responsibility for her actions — although, looking at past trends, this won’t be the last time a TikToke will be issuing a statement for their older videos.