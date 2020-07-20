Logic joins Twitch after striking seven-figure streaming deal

Popular rapper 'Logic' has signed an exclusive streaming deal with Twitch, just days after announcing his impending retirement from music.

Logic, real name Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, has released five studio albums to-date, but announced on July 16 that he would be retiring from music after the release of forthcoming project 'No Pressure,' which is slated for release on July 24.

While fans were shocked by the announcement, including many top content creators, it doesn’t seem as though Logic will be disappearing entirely, as he takes on the world of livestreaming as opposed to studio and festivals.

Although in his initial announcement Tweet, Logic suggested that now it is “time to be a great father,” it’s become clear that this isn’t him leaving the spotlight for good, but instead taking his talents to Twitch, where he has allegedly penned a seven-figure deal.

While many celebrities have taken to livestreaming, not many have signed exclusive deals that compare to — and even outweigh — some of the deals being signed by top streamers, but Logic is looking to bridge that gap.

In an exclusive interview with The Verge, Logic explained how and why he came to make the decision.

“I’m not this rapper guy, man,” he said. “I’m just a nerd. I love video games. I’m blessed enough to have millions of fans and followers. So it is a great partnership.”

He then revealed that the deal itself is worth seven figures — though no exact number is specified, a minimum of $1 million isn’t too shabby for someone that hasn’t made their name as a streamer.

The rapper is no stranger to the streaming world, having been an active user on Twitch "since 2015 or 2016," as well as having affiliations with the likes of FaZe Clan in the past.

In Logic’s first official Twitch livestream as an exclusive partner, he will be premiering No Pressure ahead of its July 24 release.

Logic is scheduled to go live for the first time at 5 PM PST (8 PM EST / 1 AM BST) on Tuesday, July 21, giving his most devoted fans on Twitch an exclusive early look at what’s to come.