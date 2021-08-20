Logic has made over $8,000 an hour with his Twitch partnership

Former rapper ‘Logic’ signed a seven-figure deal with Twitch in 2020 to stream exclusively on the site. Since then Logic has racked up over $8,000 per hour. Here’s what he’s done.

Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, also known as “Logic,” surprised fans when he announced on July 16, 2020 that he would be retiring from making music.

In an interview at the time, he revealed he’d signed a deal with Twitch worth “seven-figures.” It’s been over a year since signing the deal, and people have discovered that things seemed to work out for Logic in the end.

Logic streamed 126 hours in Twitch partnership

Not a lot of details were released for the contract Logic signed with Twitch. We do know it was worth at least $1 million based on the “seven-figures” mark given by the musician.

According to TwitchTracker Logic only streamed 126 hours since July 21, 2020. If we take a base of $1 million and divide that by 126 hours, we can see that Logic has made roughly around $7,937 per hour streamed.

Since we don’t know the exact value that the deal was worth, there is no way to know how much he’s making an hour.

A little over a year ago, rapper Logic signed a 7 figure deal to stream exclusively on Twitch Since signing that deal, he has streamed only 126 hours. Seems like a good deal to me pic.twitter.com/vswe8RnTm1 — Wicked Good Gaming (@WickedGoodGames) August 20, 2021

However, some are saying Logic “finessed” Twitch, and “got the bag” to stream. Someone else called it “a stupid contract on Twitch’s end.” While everyone has their own opinions, the streaming platform has never made a statement on the relatively small amount of time Logic has spent streaming.

Back when he first signed the deal, Logic was streaming the popular game Among Us. He would play with the likes of Disguised Toast, Pokimane, and others.

In the months of July and August, 2021, he’s only streamed twice for a total of two hours though. This could be why a lot of people believe Logic got the good end of the stick much like Ninja and shroud’s deal with Mixer.