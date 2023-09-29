Logic deletes community Discord server after “racism, homophobia, and threats”

Logic has deleted a Discord server he made for his community after dealing with “racism, homophobia, and threats” over the last few months.

Over the last decade, rapper Logic has skyrocketed in popularity with some of the most iconic music in the hip-hop and rap genres.

Also known as “Bobby boy,” the rapper spends a lot of time interacting with his fans through TikTok, Twitch, and chat apps like Discord.

On September 28, 2023, Logic deleted his Discord server due to the actions of the members in the community.

Article continues after ad

Logic explained why he deleted community Discord server

Shortly after the server was limited to just Logic’s message to the community, Record Label owner Bryce Fitts shared the results of a conversation he had with the iconic rapper.

Article continues after ad

“Just got off a call with Logic and he has a message for everyone. He made it very clear to me this was not about himself, but the pain his own fans were causing to others,” he said.

“He decided to delete his Discord, after everything taking place in the server he saw overwhelming amounts of racism, homophobia, death threats, addresses getting leaked, people getting harassed, children getting attacked, and overall disgusting behavior from messages that people involved do not even know he saw,” Fitts explained.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“He does not want to be the owner of a space which breeds this kind of behavior that is impossible to moderate as a lot of this was private, but stemmed from the server itself.”

Article continues after ad

Bryce also shared a video from Logic, which was included in the message he shared on the Discord after deleting all of the channels.

In the clip, he went into detail about the issues in the server — much of which includes what Bryce said in his first post.

Article continues after ad

Twitter and other social platforms quickly became flooded with people reacting to Logic deleting the server, with many annoyed because it was only available to people who paid a $10 subscription fee.

Regardless, Logic made it clear that he doesn’t want to foster a community that is mean to each other like the ways he described.

Article continues after ad

For more news and other viral entertainment stories, head over to check out our coverage.