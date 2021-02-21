Logo
Logic cosplays as Dwight from The Office in chess match vs Rainn Wilson

Published: 21/Feb/2021 13:14

by Luke Edwards
NBC/Instagram: Logic

Chess

Rapper Logic took a leaf out of Jim Halpert’s book in his Twitch Pogchamps chess match against actor Rainn Wilson, as he showed up donning Dwight Schrute’s signature clothing.

Pogchamps is one of the biggest chess tournaments on Twitch, with some of the biggest names in streaming and beyond battling it out to win the title.

The third iteration of the tournament has featured some major names in streaming, including xQc, MrBeast, Pokimane and Myth.

However, Group C features two people famous for their careers outside of Twitch: Logic and Wilson. Their matchup was one of the most anticipated of the group stages, and Logic certainly didn’t fail to entertain.

Logic backstage at a concert
Wikimedia Commons
Logic signed exclusively to Twitch in July 2020.

The match, hosted by chess.com CCO Daniel Rensch and TSM chess Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, kicked off in spectacular fashion when Logic showed up wearing a yellow shirt, tie and blocky glasses, resembling Wilson’s character Dwight Schrute from The Office.

Rensch had received a text from Logic the night before the match warning him he would be wearing a special outfit, and – to Logic’s credit – he delivered.

Through laughter, Rensch displayed his coffee mug, which was painted to resemble Dwights’s clothing.

Unfortunately, Hikaru took a while to cotton on to what Logic was going for. “He looks like something out of the 1970’s,” he said.

Logic’s outfit was exceptional, but his chess play was even better, as he managed to trap Wilson’s king to claim the win in game one. But Wilson was able to claw it back, winning the next two games to take the Bo3 tie 2-1.

The imitation served as a perfect callback to the legendary The Office cold open from season 3 episode 21 “Product Recall” where John Krasinski’s character, Jim Halpert, plays a prank on Dwight by purchasing an exact replica of his outfit.

Regardless of the result, Wilson and Logic remain joint-top of Group C, with Minecraft streamer Tubbo and fitness YouTuber MichelleKhare lagging behind.

Both players will be desperate to stake their claim for the $20,000 jackpot as they face tough competition in the knockout stages.

Entertainment

PewDiePie “really disappointed” with YouTube’s decision to remove Coco diss track

Published: 21/Feb/2021 13:18

by Calum Patterson
PewDiePie streaming on YouTube
YouTube: PewDiePie

PewDiePie

Top YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has finally responded to the removal of his Cocomelon diss track by YouTube, saying he is “really disappointed” by the decision.

PewDiePie’s highly anticipated diss track, aimed at kids YouTube channel Cocomelon, was released on February 14, and instantly went viral after it included a surprise challenge to rapper 6ix9ine.

The four-minute video also featured Kjellberg dressed up as Mr Rogers, Santa being declared as fake, and pets being “buried.”

But, on February 18, the platform disabled the video, citing child safety concerns. YouTube said “This video violated two policies: 1) Child safety: by looking like it was made for kids but containing inappropriate content. 2) Harassment: by inciting harassment @ other creators– we allow criticism but this crossed the line.”

Screenshot of YouTuber PewDiePie mocking rapper 6ix9ine in Coco diss track.
YouTube: PewDiePie
PewDiePie went after Cocomelon and others in his newest diss track.

PewDiePie responds to YouTube takedown

The removal caught everyone by surprise, not least PewDiePie himself. Clearly, a lot of work had gone into making the video, and it hadn’t been intended for children.

During a livestream on February 21, fans bombarded the YouTuber with questions about the situation. He says he’s planning a more formal response, but spoke about the incident briefly.

“Obviously, the music video got removed by YouTube. If there’s a place for me to address it, it’s not during a livestream, but I also really want to play today. I’m just going to say I’m really disappointed, and I obviously disagree, but I’m not going to address it further than that today.”

Topic starts at 8 minutes.

“Part of me didn’t want to go live because I knew everyone was just going to ask about it. And I get it. But yeah, not here, sorry.”

And he wasn’t wrong, as the chat was filled with fans wanting to know the latest on the situation. It sounds like he plans to make a fuller response to the issue, perhaps in a new video on his channel.

YouTube has said that any reuploads of the video will be removed, even if they’re only partial clips. This almost certainly means that the video will never see the light of day again, outside of random reuploads that the platform will presumably strike down as they find them.