Logan Paul’s PRIME gets seal of approval from his WWE boss Triple H

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Logan Paul’s WWE boss, Triple H, has given his seal of approval to his PRIME Hydration drinks by saying it beats out some UK alternatives.

PRIME Hydration, Logan Paul and KSI’s new drink company has been skyrocketing ever since it was launched by the YouTubers at the start of 2022.

Check out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

While it has been well stocked across the United States, the PRIME drinks have been incredibly difficult to come by in the United Kingdom. Some ASDA stores have even limited how many that customers can buy, and there have been claims that some stock has been kept by employees to be sold at a marked-up price outside of work.

Article continues after ad

Both Logan and KSI are hardly pictured without one these days, with Logan even taking his into the world of WWE. His boss Triple H has even given it a try, and the WWE legend is a fan.

Triple H tries Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration drink and is a fan

The King of Kings appeared on LadBible’s ‘Snack Wars’ series, which pits US snacks against their counterparts from the UK.

In this episode, Logan’s Icepop flavor of PRIME was up against the Lucozade Original, with HHH scoring the round in favor of Logan’s drink. “I will admit, this does taste a little medicinal. It’s like drinking cough syrup, but the fact that it doesn’t have gas in it, winner, Prime,” the Cerebal Assassin said.

Article continues after ad

Though, the new head of WWE creative did question Logan’s loyalty to actually drinking his own drink. “I have noticed Logan holding PRIME a lot. I have not noticed Logan drinking PRIME a lot, I don’t know if that’s just when I’m looking, but that has been something I have noticed,” he added.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Timestamp of 2:30

While he appears to be a fan of the sports drink, we’d bet that if he ever appears on camera in WWE again, HHH will stick to spitting his water in the air rather than PRIME.

Though, it’s a solid seal of approval for the Prime brand as its massive boom in popularity continues.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.