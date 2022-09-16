Logan Paul’s next WWE feud could be against Universal champion Roman Reigns

The WWE may be teasing Logan Paul’s next big feud could be with the big dog himself, Universal champion Roman Reigns. It comes after Paul’s well-received debut at Summerslam, where he defeated The Miz.

Since signing with the WWE in June 2022, influencer Logan Paul has shocked the WWE community and industry with his dedication to the role. Many notable figures in the wrestling community have praised Paul for his work so far, including Roman Reigns.

After defeating The Miz at Summerslam, many were speculating who Logan Paul would face off against now that his storyline with The Miz is over. Based off of some online discourse, it appears Paul might be getting the chance to face off against the actual face of the brand.

During a recent episode of Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, the unified WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns featured as a guest.

During the conversation, Paul spoke about the potential of the two facing off in a match. “You put me against Roman Reigns right now, I think I would win. Me vs Roman Reigns one-on-one, that’s my match.”

Following these comments Paul Heyman — Roman Reigns’ manager and mouthpiece — posted on Twitter that he is planning on “bestowing wisdom” onto Logan Paul. Paul himself then retweeted this post, asking Heyman what his plan is for “handling” the content creator turned WWE wrestler.

While nothing is set in stone, fans are speculating that these comments are laying down the foundations for a potential fight between the two.

It may just turn into a regular match or this could end up being the next major feud for both wrestlers and be Logan’s first title match. For those interested in seeing how this plays out, be sure to tune in to next week’s episode of Monday night RAW.