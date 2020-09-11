Logan Paul & various TikTok stars under fire for 6ix9ine collabs

A number of influencers, including Logan Paul and TikTok stars such as Tayler Holder and Olivia Ponton, have come under mass scrutiny for their recent video collaborations with controversial rapper 6ix9ine.

With the release of his first album since being released from prison, TattleTales, 6ix9ine — otherwise known as Tekashi69 or his real name, Daniel Hernandez — has been doing what some are dubbing an “influencer press tour.”

He has taken part in a funny prank video with the NELK Boys, been in multiple TikToks with the likes of the Hype House members, and was called out over his snitching by Logan Paul and Mike Majlak on the Impaulsive podcast.

Since taking part in these videos, though, pretty much every influencer involved has been called out by fans and critics alike.

Though NELK managed to avoid a lot of the criticism — perhaps because their demographic and expectations for their content is different — the rest have been catching serious heat.

Popular internet commentator Def Noodles posted a bunch of screenshots from TikTok comments, after Tayler Holder was quoted as calling 6ix9ine “a really nice guy” following the rapper’s videos with him and his friends.

Comments on TikTok from Hype House Stans who are in disbelief at Taylor Holder’s assessment of 6ix9ine. pic.twitter.com/lvAGKK6Tgs — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) September 9, 2020

They were also called out by popular commentary YouTuber Danny Gonzales, telling fans that “if you see influencers that you watch collabing with famous p***philes for views… they just care about that sweet, sweet cash.”

hey if you see influencers that you watch collabing with famous pedophiles for views just know they don’t care about you they just care about that sweet sweet cash 🤡 https://t.co/MTgRgAu5U0 pic.twitter.com/bAVg5Qy0SG — Danny Gonzalez (@dannygonzalez) September 9, 2020

That wasn’t it, though: H3H3’s Ethan Klein also had something to say about the situation, questioning Logan Paul in the bluntest way possible.

“Did you ask him why he f**ked a 13-year-old child?” the YouTuber asked, referencing a child sexual performance charge Hernandez faced in October 2015.

Did you ask him why he fucked a 13 year old child? https://t.co/x4rUrPbhcX — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) September 9, 2020

It goes without saying that many stars are facing serious backlash for welcoming 6ix9ine into their content, and some — such as the Hype House’s Olivia Ponton — have already deleted the videos they filmed with him as pressure piles on.

Whether more creators try to disassociate with the shamed rapper remains to be seen.