Logan Paul urges Canelo to fight Jake Paul after viral callout

With Jake Paul backing himself to beat Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in the next three years, his brother Logan has urged the Mexican to take the fight.

While plenty of boxing analysts, fans, and fighters have dismissed what Jake Paul wants to do in the sport, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is aiming high and wants to be a world champion one day.

To this point, the 24-year-old has yet to take on a ‘real’ boxer but has plenty of success in the ring against former MMA stars like Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. He is eager to fight a long-time boxer, though, and wants to take on the best of the best at some point.

Advertisement

Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has been on Jake’s hitlist for quite some time, and after the pound for pound king lost to Dmitry Bivol on May 7, the social media star took it as a chance to call his shot and claim he holds advantages over the multi-time world champion.

Canelo, who lost to the Russian superstar via a split decision, has already stated that it could be fun to fight Jake down the road – and even more enjoyable to win by knockout.

Read More: TikToker goes viral after attempt to storm octagon at UFC 274 goes horribly wrong

With the loss likely disrupting the plans put in place for his next few fights, many want him to speed up the timeline and get to a fight between himself and Jake.

Advertisement

That includes Jake’s brother Logan, who issued a simple message in the wake of Canelo’s stunning loss. “Alright Canelo time to fight Jake Paul,” he tweeted, with plenty of replies saying that they want the Mexican to “put Jake in his place” with a defeat.

alright canelo time to fight jake paul — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 8, 2022

As noted, Jake has stated that he is eager to fight Canelo, but wants it to happen in three years’ time after he’s got a few more fights under his belt.

At this point, it would be an almighty mismatch given that the Mexican is one of the greatest boxers in modern history, but it would be an intriguing spectacle for sure.