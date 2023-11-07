Logan Paul threatened by former NFL star Antonio Brown as beef reignites

Former NFL star Antonio Brown threatened Logan Paul while live on stream, turning down the idea of a fight with him as he says he could have the YouTube star killed.

Over the years, Logan Paul has gotten into a number of beefs with different athletes and personalities. As he’s stepped up his efforts in the boxing world, this has led to rumors about fights as well.

He’s not fought many of his rivals in the ring – Dillon Danis and KSI, at that time, are the only two – but there was a period where it seemed like he might fight Antonio Brown. Logan had even made a diss track on the former NFL star receiver back in 2020, which has gotten over 25m views.

With Brown falling out of the NFL and Logan focusing on things away from YouTube, their beef had gone a little dormant. However, the former Oakland Raiders wideout has now reignited it with some threats.

Antonio Brown threatens Logan Paul as he reignites beef

Brown, 35, appeared with KICK streamer Jack Doherty during his November 6 stream, with Doherty bringing up the rivalry with Logan. That set Brown off.

“Logan, send me my royalty check bro,” the former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver said after being asked about the diss track. However, from there, things took a turn.

Brown was then asked if he’d get into the ring with Logan for a boxing match. “I don’t get in the ring. My boy will kill him. We don’t box, we just beat the box. My boy’ll shoot him for me. If it’s smoke, we just get rid of them,” he added.

Many viewers were left baffled by the clip, with some just mocking Brown’s threat. “Those dudes are about as hard as yogurt,” said one. “Basically, he’s a coward,” another said. “I don’t like Logan but AB needs to be arrested for saying that,” added another.

The YouTuber-turned-wrestler hasn’t addressed the threats and it remains to be seen if he will. Though, he’s probably a bit more focused on his WWE career now that he’s picked up his first championship.