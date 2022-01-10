Logan Paul explains why third KSI fight may never happen now

Logan Paul revealed that the rumored third fight between him and KSI might never happen now, explaining that he likes his former rival “a lot” and has great camaraderie with him.

Logan Paul and KSI used to be bitter rivals. It all started when the two squared off in the boxing ring for the first time in August 2018, which ended in a draw. This led to diss tracks, chaotic press conferences, and eventually, a rematch.

KSI won the rematch via split decision. However, that still wasn’t enough for them to bury the hatchet. It happened much later in 2021 when the two joined each other secret project. KSI also appeared on Paul’s Impaulsive Podcast.

Advertisement

Things took an interesting turn once again in January 2022. Their relationship went from cordial to a full-blown business partnership after joining forces and launching a new sports drink. It sold out in mere hours.

Paul talked about their rapport in a YouTube video on January 9. In addition to praising his former rival, he also indirectly explained why the third fight between them might never happen — because they actually like each other.

“After the podcast with JJ, the content was so rich,” said Paul. “We realized that we f**k with each other. I like the kid a lot.”

He explained that the two of them have had “parallel careers” for pretty much their entire lives. For that reason, he believes it was “inevitable” that they’d cross paths at some point – and now it’s taken a positive turn.

Advertisement

“I think we’re at that intersection right now in a positive way, you know?” he explained. “Not beating the sh*t out of each other, which we’ve done twice now on two separate occasions. This time we’re going to come together.”

Paul admitted that the way things panned out between them is “funny”. He also praised KSI for being so “charismatic” and joked that he’s doing an excellent job of “carrying” their new brand.

Read More: Island Boys crash Logan Paul Pokemon podcast to trash him

It will be interesting to see what projects and business endeavors the dynamic duo will come up with next — right now, the world is truly their oyster.