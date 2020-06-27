Logan Paul thinks Tfue might be worse at Fortnite after getting ripped

YouTube star Logan Paul has questioned whether or not Turner 'Tfue' Tenney’s recent body transformation will actually affect him when it comes to competing in games like Fortnite.

On June 25, Tfue revealed that he’d bulked up quite significantly after months of working out. Some, including bodybuilder Greg Doucette, were skeptical and questioned him over whether or not his transformation was completely natural.

The Fortnite pro fired back with an answer, stating that he’d done it all by himself in a brand-new $100,000 home gym.

However, when it comes to Logan Paul, the imPaulsive podcast host had a few different questions for the streaming star – most notably, whether or not his newfound muscles would actually hamper his gaming performances.

During episode 196 of his podcast, the Paul brother got onto the topic of Tfue and joked about how they now actually look like twins. He even asked his mom if she’d be able to tell the difference between them if they were in the same room.

“I wonder if this helps or affects his gaming in any way? Probably not, right?” Logan asked before his pals chimed in with answers of their own.

“He’s probably sharper,” one guest called out before co-host Mike Majlak noted that he feels like mobility “kind of slows down” when someone builds up as much mass in their arms as Tfue has.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--gDrogYpSw

Tfue himself has said as to whether or not the change has affected him, but it wouldn’t be completely out of the real of possibility either.

Call of Duty star Seth ‘Scump’ Abner recently he claimed he performed worse when he was ‘jacked’ during his appearance on Hector ‘HECZ’ Rodriguez’ Eavesdrop podcast.

In the case of Tfue, we’ll just have to wait and see as to whether or not his performance starts to slide.

He’s been back competing in Fortnite after a short break, playing in both solo and trios matches – racking up high kill totals as he goes.