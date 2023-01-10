Logan Paul thanks rescuers who saved pig he rehomed two years ago

Less than a day after Logan Paul’s former pig, Pearl, was found abandoned in a field, the popular influencer emailed the rescuer, thanking them for taking her in. He also revealed that he rehomed her in 2020.

On January 9, 2023, The Gentle Barn animal sanctuary in Santa Clarita, California, posted a TikTok video showing an injured and unhealthy pig that they claim “was purchased originally from a breeder by an influencer.”

Speculation quickly rose that it was Pearl, Logan Paul’s pet pig that he purchased as a baby alongside ex-girlfriend Chloe Bennett in 2018.

Logan Paul has since confirmed it was his former pet that he rehomed in 2020, thanked the rescuer for taking her in, and has offered to help with her care within the facility.

Logan Paul emails rescue org that found his former pet pig

Thanks to TMZ, we know that Logan Paul emailed The Gentle Barn and provided more information about the situation.

“With every ounce of gratitude I have, thank you,” he started the email. “When I moved to Puerto Rico in April of 2020, she was unable to come with me so she was rehomed at a horse ranch in Santa Clarita.”

To his understanding, the elder Paul brother then explained that the ranch owner moved and rehomed Pearl to the farmer across the street from them — who then called The Gentle Barn to pick her up.

“I thought she was at a good home, but regardless, she is now, and I’d like to contribute to her care again,” he added.

He also updated his fans on Twitter, explaining that he lived at the horse ranch for 10 months before being rehomed again.

With all the attention surrounding her, perhaps The Gentle Barn will continue to post updates regarding the pig’s recovery.