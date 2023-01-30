Logan Paul teases “major” MMA fight announcement with UFC’s Dana White

YouTube star Logan Paul has just teased a “major” announcement with the UFC’s Dana White — and it looks like he could be breaking into the world of MMA very soon.

Logan Paul has been vying for a turn in the Octagon ever since he made his boxing debut back in 2018.

Both he and little brother Jake Paul begged UFC prez Dana White to let them have a chance in the UFC, but White was adamantly against the idea for years… until 2022.

In an unexpected turn of events, White appeared on an episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, where he admitted that he was “not saying no” to the elder Paul brother taking a shot at the UFC.

Article continues after ad

Now, nearly a year later, it looks like this possibility is coming to fruition after Logan teased a big announcement for his combat sports career.

Logan Paul teases big MMA debut with Dana White

On January 30, 2023, Paul posted a video to Twitter that showed him making various statements about the UFC throughout the past few years. It also included a shot of the YouTuber signing what appears to be a contract, with a smiling Dana White looking over his shoulder.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

That’s not all; Paul also claimed he wanted Paddy Pimblett as an opponent. This doesn’t come as a surprise, as both he and Jake have exchanged verbal barbs with Pimblett in the past.

Article continues after ad

For now, it’s unclear if Logan is actually signing with the UFC or not — but he’s not the first Paul brother to jump into MMA.

Earlier this month, Jake Paul also began his foray into mixed martial arts, notably signing with the Professional Fighter’s League. Although his first fight has yet to be announced, the PFL’s boss claimed that he’d be set up with a “top” fighter.

This marks the latest big development for Logan after his recent spot in the WWE’s Royal Rumble — where he actually managed to sneak in a can of PRIME.