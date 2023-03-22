Logan Paul stunned after Lele Pons reveals she turned down $20M WWE offer

Logan Paul couldn’t believe his ears when Lele Pons revealed she had been approached by the WWE but turned it down — even though they offered her a massive $20 million, according to her husband Guaynaa.

Ever since making his debut in April 2021, Logan Paul has made waves in the professional wrestling world, putting on top performances whenever he’s called upon and taking on some of the biggest names in the WWE.

He’s managed to win over even the most hardcore wrestling fans who were skeptical of his involvement with their hobby, and is now gearing up to perform on the biggest night of the year, set to take on Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania.

Article continues after ad

While he’s no doubt being paid handsomely for his involvement with the company, he was left shocked at hearing what Lele Pons had apparently been offered, as he hosted the YouTuber-turned-music producer on his Impaulsive podcast.

After Logan suggested that she should do WWE, due to the two of them having followed similar paths in their early careers, Lele explained that an offer had already been put on the table.

“They reached out to me,” she said. “They reached out to me. I’m not kidding. I was like ‘If anything happens in my career, like a scandal or anything, I’m just going to go that route.’ I want to follow your steps!”

Article continues after ad

Timestamp 23:48

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Guaynaa then claimed that the offer amounted to $20m, which left Logan at a loss for words, as his friends and co-hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko laughed, suggesting that he hadn’t been paid anywhere near that amount.

Logan then joked that he would “do anything for $20m” but Lele insisted that she knew she wouldn’t be prepared to take on the sports entertainment world.

That said, she didn’t rule it out completely for the future, so we may yet see Lele Pons in a WWE ring.