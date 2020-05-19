Logan Paul stunned after discovering Ariana Grande blocked him

YouTube star Logan Paul is one of the platform’s biggest content creators, boasting over 21 million subscribers and a successful podcast — but it seems that not everyone is a fan of the “Maverick.”

Despite being an internet sensation-turned-professional boxer, Logan Paul isn’t everyone’s cup of tea — namely, American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande, who he discovered had blocked him on Instagram during a May 19 episode of his ‘imPaulsive’ podcast.

In an attempt to pull up her Instagram profile for a quick discussion on the current drama surrounding Grande, Justin Bieber, and rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Billboard dispute, Paul claimed he could’t find her account.

The star even pulled up his own Instagram search results on the big screen for the entire cast to see, which showed that her verified profile wasn’t appearing among the other accounts.

In an effort to double-check his search query in case there was a malfunction on his end, Paul clicked on Grande’s profile after a quick Google search, which resulted in a page that read, “Sorry, this page isn’t available” — the signature response from a profile that has blocked a user.

“Oh my god!” imPaulsive co-host Mike Majak exclaimed. “That’s a block!”

“Shut up, shut up!” Paul cried. “What? Come on! ...holy s**t, there’s no way Ariana Grande blocked me on Instagram! There’s no f**king way! Why?”

After debating why the singer had blocked him, Paul reminded viewers that she had once retweeted a Vine of himself singing one of her songs, and had even praised him on his rendition of the tune.

“Bro, way back in the day… she retweeted a Vine that I made, singing her song,” he explained. “And then she said some nice things. It’s sad to see that our relationship has gone to s**t, I guess. It was good, me and Ariana. We had a good thing going. Now, I guess, we’re no longer friends.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-hSWZ4zQALs

While Paul and crew never got an answer as to why Grande had blocked him, it certainly made for an entertaining start to the imPaulsive podcast’s 185th episode — and potentially shed light on a new celebrity beef, in the process.