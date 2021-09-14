Logan Paul slams Jimmy Kimmel for ‘lame’ Donald Trump joke: “F**k you!”

YouTube star Logan Paul isn’t happy with Jimmy Kimmel after the late night television host made some especially inflammatory comments about him on the air.

Logan Paul was, at one point in time, the most hated influencer on the internet. That, in itself, is no secret. After his stunt in Japan, the YouTuber made an apology that instantly became a meme and seemed to withdraw for a while before coming back to content creation bit by bit.

Since then, the eldest Paul brother has made a massive comeback. The former Viner became a professional boxer amid his feud with former rival KSI, and has even touched gloves with undefeated champ Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, alongside his budding NFT/crypto empire.

Before all this, though, Logan appeared on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel, where he talked about everything from his growth as a YouTube superstar to losing 15% of his testicle… but three years later, Kimmel had some decidedly negative comments toward the influencer.

Jimmy Kimmel calls Logan Paul one of the “worst people” in the world

On a September 10 episode of his show, Kimmel notably lumped Logan Paul in with former United States president Donald Trump while talking about Trump’s then-upcoming commentary for the September 11 fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

“Between Logan Paul and Donald Trump, boxing is once again the top source of income for the very worst people in the whole world,” Kimmel said.

Logan Paul is, apparently, none too happy about this statement. The YouTuber brought up the issue during a September 14 episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, where he minced no words regarding his feelings on the subject.

(Kimmel’s comment begins at 9:54)

Logan Paul hits back at Jimmy Kimmel’s comments

“You f**king a**hole, Jimmy Kimmel!” Paul raged. “Honestly Jimmy, f**k you, bro! I’m not — no, f**k that! How are you about to invite me on the show, and have cordial, friendly, familial relationship, and then a year and a half later — when, by the way, I’m doing well… f**k you, Jimmy Kimmel!”

“That is the lamest s**t to me,” he continued. “That is so f**king lame. Your writers were so lacking content and creativity that they had to do some lame-a** Paul joke?”

(Topic begins at 12:05)

There’s no telling if Kimmel will react to Logan’s strong statement on the matter or not, but it’s clear that the ‘Maverick’ isn’t taking this slight lying down. (Who knows — maybe he’ll challenge Kimmel to a boxing match for even more content.)