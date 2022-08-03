Logan Paul slams Hasim Rahman Jr. for “backing out” of Jake Paul match

YouTube star Logan Paul lashed out at pro boxer Hasim Rahman Jr., accusing him of “backing out” of his fight with Jake Paul after it was canceled due to weight issues.

Jake Paul has had trouble securing an opponent for his August 6 boxing match.

At first, he was slated to face off against British boxer Tommy Fury, but problems with Homeland Security prevented him from entering the United States.

Luckily, Paul managed to secure a last-minute replacement in Hasim Rahman Jr. — but their bout was ultimately canceled less than a week out from fight night after it was revealed Rahman wouldn’t be able to make weight.

Twitter: Jake Paul Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. were set to face off on August 6 – but Rahman wasn’t projected to make weight in time.

Both Paul and Rahman Jr. lashed out at each other online, and now, big bro Logan Paul is giving his two cents on the subject.

Fresh off his stunning performance at WWE’s SummerSlam, Logan had a strong opinion regarding his little brother’s failed fight and lashed out at Rahman Jr. for being too “nervous” to make weight in time.

“At what point do you not want to try to make weight because you’re a little nervous?” he posed during an August 2 episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast. “Like, at what point is it not worth it?”

“I can’t believe it. A social media star is scaring off the real boxers. They’re all backing out. The kid can’t get a fight! We feel so bad for him.”

That’s not all; Logan reiterated that his little bro had “lost millions” due to the failed bout, which was set to take place in New York’s Madison Square Garden and feature an undercard bout with Amanda Serrano.

“Every single fighter on the undercard no longer has a fight,” Logan continued. “Who have also been working their a**es off! …it’s devastating, is the word.”

For now, it’s unclear when Jake’s next bout will be… but there are plenty of personalities waiting in the wings to touch gloves with ‘The Problem Child’ when the time comes.