Logan Paul says The Miz was “jealous” after WrestleMania 38 betrayal

YouTube star Logan Paul had some choice words for ‘The Miz’ after the wrestling pro betrayed him during their tag-team match at WrestleMania 38.

Logan Paul is more than a YouTuber; the influencer has also broken into the worlds of pro boxing and professional wrestling, taking on the likes of Floyd Maywather and appearing in several WWE events.

However, ‘The Maverick’ made his first in-ring debut alongside seasoned pro wrestler ‘The Miz’ for an explosive tag-team match this April.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go to plan. The Miz betrayed Paul midway through their match and took the credit for their victory after Logan had effectively trounced Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?!?!?!?!?@mikethemiz just gave @LoganPaul a Skull Crushing Finale following their victory at #WrestleMania!!! pic.twitter.com/8Df7TIqcgJ — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022

Despite the unexpected turn of events, Paul certainly impressed wrestling fans around the world with his high-flying stunts, earning praise from Roman Reigns and even The Rock.

Logan Paul hits out at The Miz for tag-team betrayal

Paul discussed the match during an episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast with special guest Sasha Banks, where he opened up on The Miz’s sudden backstabbing by claiming his partner was “jealous” of his athletic ability.

“He turned on me like a f**kin’ d**khead,” the Maverick vented. “Honestly, I know what happened. He’s extremely jealous that I can do cool s**t and he can’t.”

“I think so,” Sasha Banks replied. “You impressed the world last night.”

(Topic begins at 42:48)

The two went on to discuss the moves that Paul had pulled off during the fight, which included a frog splash from the top rope, a Three Amigos, and, of course, a power slam.

Banks was certainly dazzled by Paul’s wrestling prowess — something he’s considered making into a full-time career, alongside his hugely successful podcast, budding sports drink brand, and burgeoning NFT empire.

For now, Paul appears to be coming back to the boxing world this August, although an opponent has yet to be announced for this proposed bout… but there’s no telling if it’ll be as explosive as his viral WrestleMania debut.