Logan Paul reveals Triple H’s reaction after WrestleMania 39 loss to Seth Rollins

YouTuber turned wrestler Logan Paul has revealed what WWE superstar Triple H said to him after his Wrestlemania loss to Seth Rollins.

Logan Paul made waves as a WWE wrestler with his debut in a tag-team match. Since entering the scene, the Prime Hydration co-founder has faced some of the biggest stars.

Logan has had some chaotic matches. Notably he’s teamed up with The Miz to take down Rey Mysterio and Dominik, and he’s even had a shot at taking home a championship against Roman Reigns at the 2022 Crown Jewel.

More recently, Logan made an appearance at WrestleMania 39 where he took on Seth Rollins alongside his former rival and business partner KSI.

Rollins ultimately got the better of Logan after a miscalculated frog splash from the top rope — sending KSI crashing through the commentators’ table.

However, in an interview after his match, the YouTube star explained he received a text from Triple H — which in the end made his loss sting a lot less.

Logan Paul reveals Triple H text after WrestleMania

“That was f**king awesome,” Triple H told the YouTuber.

“I don’t even care if I lost, whatever whatever,” said Logan. “At one point I thought this was the worst birthday ever.

“You know, there was a moment in time where I ended my rookie year on an embarrassing loss in front of 80,000 people at SoFi stadium.”

He continued: “I accidentally frog-splashed my business partner and friend KSI through the table and I currently have no job because my contract ended… so you know it’s not ideal, but I’m feeling actually pretty good right now.”

Despite ‘The Maverick’ signing a deal in June 2022, which sources claimed was a multi-year deal, WrestleMania 39 marked the end of Logan’s contract with the WWE.

As it stands, it’s unclear whether or not we’ll see him return. But one thing is for sure, fans certainly loved the show during his appearances.