Logan Paul reveals insane profit he made from single NFT sale

Logan Paul has revealed the insane profit he made from a single NFT sale, with his first NFT purchase proving to be a seriously valuable one.

NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens, have become increasingly popular and, of course, increasingly pricey.

With the most expensive NFTs selling for millions of dollars, there’s clearly money to be made.

As with any trend, influencers are looking to capitalize on the emerging NFT market, and it’s clearly working, with Logan Paul making some serious cash.

Logan’s not made his love of NFTs secret, revealing in December 2021 that he had spent around $2.6m on the digital artwork throughout the year — but he’s clearly got his eyes set on rolling that into a profit.

In a tweet on January 5, Logan revealed that he had sold his first NFT — a World of Women piece — for an eye-watering profit.

“Woke up this morning to see my [World of Women NFT] sold for 200 Eth ($765k),” he said. “$535k profit. Normally I’d say probably nothing but this is probably something.”

speechless again woke up this morning to see my @worldofwomennft sold for 200 Eth ($765k) to @thesandboxgame $535k profit. normally id say probably nothing but this is probably something 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JJytuWzOa8 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 5, 2022

This kind of money is definitely nothing to scoff at, and Logan joins an elite group of influencers who have invested (and are set to make) an insane amount of money.

FaZe Banks said in an October 2021 podcast that his NFT collection was probably worth around $10m after an initial $200k investment, while Twitch streamer Amouranth sold an NFT of herself for over $125k.

With Logan making over half a million dollars profit from just the one NFT, it’s insane to imagine what he could make from his total $2.6m+ investment.

Looking to diversity his income streams even more in 2022, Logan announced at the start of the year that he was releasing a sports drink with UK YouTuber and former foe KSI.