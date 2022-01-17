Logan Paul responds to Hasbulla’s fight challenge: “Called out by the king!”

Logan Paul responded to TikTok star Hasbulla’s fight challenge, gloating over the fact he was “called out by the king” and acknowledging his fierceness, although he didn’t accept the offer.

Logan Paul has been linked to several potential candidates for his next fight, including Mike Tyson, Paddy Pimblett, Tyson Fury, and more. However, another unexpected challenger has come forward – Hasbulla Magomedov.

Hasbulla, also known as ‘Mini Khabib’ due to his collaborations with former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has developed a massive presence on social media. He stands at 3 ft 3 inches due to an undisclosed condition but has some serious skills.

“Hey, Logan Paul! Next challenge!” yelled Hasbulla. He even tried to intimate Logan a little by throwing a jab and two pokes while hissing. The post blew up on Twitter, drawing more than 20,000 likes from fans.

Logan responded to the challenge on Instagram. He wrote: “Call out by the king himself!” and compared his fierceness to White Goodman, Ben Stiller’s villainous character from Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

Sadly, he didn’t say more than that, nor did he take him up on the offer.

But given that he stands at almost 6 ft 3 inches tall and towers over Hasbulla, it’s almost certainly because he has a significant height and weight advantage.

Hasbulla might not be on Logan’s radar for now. Furthermore, he might not be the only one as Logan recently revealed that he may “never box again.”

If that ends up being the case, it could be because the ‘Prime Hydration’ sports drink he launched with former rival KSI has been a huge success. There’s a good chance he’ll want to put all of his eggs in that basket.