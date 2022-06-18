Logan Paul & KSI reveal massive impact social media has on their mental health

YouTubers Logan Paul and JJ ‘KSI’ Olatunji have shared just how much of a “toll” that social media has had on their mental health. Now, the pair want more to be done to help protect young people from internet trolls.

Having both been catapulted to internet stardom from a young age, veteran YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI have enjoyed huge success throughout their careers.

However, the pair have had their fair share of controversy in the past and subsequently faced heavy criticism from fans on social media.

While Logan and KSI still get hate from internet trolls online, the duo claimed that it is reassuring and inspirational comments from fans that helps them cope.

Advertisement

KSI and Logan Paul compare social media to a “drug”

Speaking to ITV News on June 17, Logan and KSI opened up about how social media has taken a huge “toll” on their mental health and why they believe it continues to draw people in.

Read More: Logan Paul finally reveals how much Floyd Mayweather owes him from fight

When asked if more needs to be done to protect young people from the dangers of social media, Logan responded: “Hell yeah! For sure, it takes a toll on your mental health. Social media at the end of the day has very similar effects to a drug. Chemicals are released in your brain when you get a certain amount of likes.”

KSI agreed with Logan’s comments saying that he hoped by speaking up about it their audiences might become more aware of the amount of time they spend online.

Advertisement

Logan also stated that he didn’t “sign up to be a role model” originally. Yet, fame has made him more aware of the influence he has over viewers and how he should be held accountable for the mistakes he makes on camera.

As for their own struggles, KSI revealed that he had started seeing a therapist “to try and figure out what this whole world is” as well as his “purpose.”

However, the pair have other ways of dealing with social media trolls. For instance, KSI claimed that it’s heartfelt messages from fans that helps him feel he’s making a difference.