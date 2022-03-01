Logan Paul explains why Japan incident was “the best thing” that happened to him

Logan Paul has explained why backlash over the incident in Japan where he posted a video showing the body of someone who had taken their own life was “the best thing” that happened to him.

In 2017, Logan Paul came under fire for posting a now-infamous YouTube video showing the body of someone who had taken their own life in a forest located at the base of Mount Fuji. It was apparently a hot spot for such things.

Not only was he criticized for the way he reacted to the body, but he was also criticized for doing other misdemeanors during the trip. As a result of the backlash, he removed the video from his channel and apologized.

At the time, it looked like his YouTube career was done. However, he managed to turn things around, and the rest is history. Now that he’s had time to reflect on it, he claimed it was “the best thing” that happened to him, and he explained why.

“I often look back at that time of my life and the person I was unfortunately becoming, and now at 26, I can safely say Japan was the biggest blessing of my life,” he said. “I needed a reset. I needed life to check me, and it did.

“I became a person that I ended up loving instead of becoming a jackass. I was headed down a nasty path that was validated by clout, money, fame, wealth, which is all just superficial bullsh*t, and it doesn’t make a person great.”

Logan explained the incident encouraged him to open his eyes, revisit his values, rediscover who he was, and surround himself with better people. He also admitted it’s still something he’s proactively doing today.

“At the time, it seemed like the worst thing ever. I don’t think there was a more hated person in the world than me. [But] it ended up forcing me to become someone I loved, and I’m not sure I loved myself back then.”

As a result of all the growth and development he went through after the incident, his career has blossomed into what it is today. He’s even become a household name, evidenced by the fact he’s fighting at WWE WrestleMania.

Logan Paul managed to learn from his mistakes in Japan. It put him on a different path, as he explained — the one that led him to where he is now. For that reason, he thinks it’s the best thing that could have happened to him.