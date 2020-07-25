Logan Paul impresses Cam Newton with football receiving skills

NFL quarterback Cam Newton and YouTube superstar Logan Paul have united in a football training video that no one, including the participants, ever saw coming.

Newton is a former NFL MVP and likely the New England Patriots’ starting QB for 2020. Paul, meanwhile, has about 22 million YouTube subscribers and is possibly Hollywood’s most infamous party boy. By mere coincidence, the two ended up meeting and doing some drills together — offering Newton to test Paul’s skills on the field.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-KbJFC_FPE

As explained by Paul, this workout session was as coincidental as it can get. “I like broke my wrist, so I go to sports rehab down the street," he explained. "I saw Cam Newton there and I was like ‘d***.’ That was pretty much it, and now we’re here.”

It’s a surprisingly fitting pairing, as the two share some similarities and make for a good workout duo. Paul is known for his large athletic build (6’2”, 199 lbs), charm, and a surprising career redemption arc that’s led to his maturity being praised by his former rival, KSI. Newton is likewise known for a larger athletic build (6’5”, 245 lbs), charm, and a surprising career redemption arc that’s led to him filling Tom Brady’s old locker in New England.

Advertisement

🧨NEW VLOG | Throwing with Logan Paul | Check it out on my Youtube Channel https://t.co/cqiTS1NXrx pic.twitter.com/cjgX8M3qNQ — Cameron 1 Newton (@CameronNewton) July 24, 2020

Newton, although probably not Paul’s typical audience, did seem aware of his impromptu receiver’s infamy, remarking that this vlog might help “silence all critics.” Of course, it turns out that the charismatic quarterback is among those critics, as he was unafraid to push the Hollywood influencer’s buttons during their session.

Paul is tall, relatively athletic, and claims to have been an All-State football player in high school. Newton was quick to note that “he looks the part,” before testing him out with a variety of routes and ball trajectories. After forcing Paul out on routes past 15 yards, the former MVP remarked that the elder Paul brother may “look like an Excursion,” but he has a “Prius engine.”

Advertisement

Read more: Logan Paul denies accusations that he pushed his dog into a lake

The 25-year-old YouTuber may not have the gas reserves that a nine-year veteran quarterback would hope for, but, ultimately, Newton was impressed with his training cohort’s ability. “You kind of beat my expectations there, sir.”

Newton most certainly made sure to test Logan’s limits. By the end, the YouTuber had sweat enough and dropped enough easy passes that one might wonder if his days of publicized athleticism were over.

But, following some inspirational love from his new quarterback after a successful 50-yard nine route, Paul seems to have regained confidence and found his new calling: “I’m going to work real hard and get drafted by the Patriots. Me and Cam are the new Gronk and Brady, watch.”