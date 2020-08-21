Logan Paul hit with cease & desist from Netflix's Francesca Farago

In an August 20 vlog, Mike Majlak revealed that after Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey spoke about his ex-girlfriend from the show Francesca Farago on the imPaulsive podcast, they received a cease and desist from her team.

Too Hot to Handle was a hugely popular show that debuted in April 2020, the premise being that the 15 contests should refrain from physical contact with each other to avoid depleting the $100,000 prize fund.

Harry made a name for himself on the Netflix show after winning alongside then-girlfriend Francesca. The pair cost the prize fund $32,000 thanks to their inability to stay away from each other, but won it back in the end by spending a night together without touching.

They ended up winning the show together, and even went on to get engaged during a Zoom reunion of the show. However, this all came to an end when Francesca announced on her YouTube channel that Harry had broken up with her.

Harry opened up about the split in episode 202 of the imPaulsive podcast, saying that he’s “been a little bit closed off” and that he couldn’t say too much because it was getting to a point where his “lawyers are getting involved” due to talks of “defamation.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kfxU0_ACAY

He says they had filmed a video “together for the breakup” where they told fans they were going to “start again as friends” and build up their relationship. “But then like a day before we were meant to post it together, she posted her own thing,” he goes on to claim.

In an August 20 vlog Mike then told Harry to “tell [his] girlfriend to stop sending cease and desist forms from her lawyers for the podcast.”

“We had him on the podcast,” he explains, “I get a letter the next day from our legal team that’s like ‘yo, we just got served a cease and desist from his girlfriend.’”

The relationship has evidently ended a lot more bitterly than fans, and even the cast themselves, expected. How far the legal action will be taken remains to be seen.