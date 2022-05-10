Logan Paul giving away crypto to fans who solve his 99 Originals NFT riddles

Logan Paul finally launched his 99 Originals NFT collection on Monday, May 9, over two weeks after it was originally slated to come out. With daily releases, he’s now offering fans free Ethereum for solving riddles based on each upcoming drop.

The 99 Originals NFT collection started the first of its daily drops on May 9, with a polaroid picture of famous artist Beeple standing beside his HUMAN_ONE NFT which later sold for almost $30m.

With 98 more NFTs still yet to go to auction, and the #1 Original_One reaching up to 16.5 ETH (~$40k) at the time of writing, Logan’s likely to make some good money off of this project — but he’s paying back his fans each day.

Advertisement

Here’s how much he’s giving away, as well as how you can get involved and try to earn some free crypto.

Logan Paul giving away Ethereum

After the first of the 99 dropped, Logan revealed that he will be giving away 0.1 ETH to one person who can solve a riddle related to the upcoming drop.

Read More: Travis Scott stops concert to watch Logan Paul chug bottle of vodka

This offer is exclusively available to members of Logan’s Discord channel, which has just under 28,000 members at the time of writing.

He drops a riddle into the Discord, and members can guess what it means. The first to get it right wins the 0.1 ETH, but be aware that you can only guess once every 6 hours, so you don’t want to waste it.

Advertisement

Every day in the Originals discord, I’ll be posting a riddle that’s loosely related to the photo up for auction. Whoever solves it first, I’ll send 0.1 Eth 🙂 Come join our discord:https://t.co/yLBcORv6aM — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) May 9, 2022

Assuming Logan provides 99 riddles, he will be giving away 9.90 ETH, which equates to around £24,000 at current rates.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, and whether Logan offers or gives away any more throughout this process.