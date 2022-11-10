Logan Paul expresses interest in potential WrestleMania match against John Cena

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Logan Paul’s WWE career may still be in its early days but the content creator turned pro-wrestler appears to be interested in stepping into the ring with WWE legend John Cena at the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania.

Despite early critics doubting Logan Paul’s signing with the WWE, Paul has already made a big impact as a result of his impressive performances at recent Pay-Per-View events.

He wowed fans in his match against The Miz at Summerslam and was even more impressive in his recent title match opportunity against Roman Reigns during the main event of Crown Jewel.

However, Paul didn’t come away from the loss unharmed, revealing online that he has suffered a torn meniscus, MCL, and a potential ACL tear from his fight against Reigns. And while these injuries are likely to sideline Paul from the ring for many months, it isn’t stopping him from teasing and hinting at future matchups he’d love to be a part of.

Wrestling outlet Wrestle Ops tweeted out that, “John Cena is reportedly expected to be competing at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year.” In the same tweet, they then posed the question to their audience, “Who would you consider the perfect opponent for him on said massive stage?”

Paul retweeted this post, adding his own simple caption of the side-eye emoji alongside it. Fans online have already begun calling on the WWE to make the match happen and calling it an “awesome” matchup and one that would bring in a “huge audience.”

Others have even suggested that – if a Logan Paul vs John Cena match did ever happen – that Cena should bring back his iconic dr of thuganomics character for the match.

However, Logan Paul has a long journey ahead of WrestleMania. The event is less than five months away and with the severity of Paul’s injuries, the timeline for recovery would be a tough obstacle in ensuring he is fit to compete at the WWE’s biggest PPV.