Logan Paul claims Floyd Mayweather made “under the table” cash deals for their fight

The feud between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather is continuing long after their boxing match with the YouTuber now alleging his 50-0 opponent made cash deals behind his back.

It’s been quite a few months since ‘The Maverick’ duked it out with Floyd Mayweather with neither man managing to secure a KO against the other in their exhibition bout.

In the time since, Logan Paul has been claiming that he still hasn’t been paid by the boxing great, even going as far as to say there’s a very real possibility that they settle things in court.

With a potential lawsuit brewing and tensions between the two flaring, Paul appeared on MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to make another startling claim about how he was apparently mistreated by ‘Money.’

Logan Paul says Mayweather acted ‘illegally’

When asked by Ariel Helwani about his feud with Mayweather, Paul pulled no punches and revealed more behind-the-scenes drama between the two boxers.

“I’ve not been paid in full. That is a fact,” he began. “There have also been alleged under the table cash deals that I was excluded from even though my name and likeness were used to sell our fight.”

It’s not clear what exactly these cash deals were or if they’re factoring into a potential lawsuit by Paul against Mayweather, but for the YouTuber, they’re quite nefarious.

“He’s in multiple lawsuits for this fight already,” The Maverick added. “He used the verbiage ‘a legalized bank robbery’ when describing this fight, but it turns out it wasn’t so legal.”

While Floyd has yet to respond to this recent claim, he did reply to Logan’s lawsuit threats, stating the YouTuber should just “be happy with the biggest payday you ever got in your life.”

This prompted younger brother Jake Paul’s company, Most Valuable Promotions, to demand that Floyd “stop with the cap” and pay up.

We’ll have to see how this feud unfolds and if things can actually be settled out of court as tensions continue to rise.