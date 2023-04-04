Logan Paul challenges Tyson Fury to MMA fight: “I’m choking you out”

Influencer-turned-wrestler Logan Paul wants to make his MMA debut against Tyson Fury and issued a challenge to the boxing champ.

‘The Maverick’ has had a very successful career so far in the worlds of boxing and pro wrestling – and he’s ready for his next challenge.

Logan Paul has already battled boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and wrestled WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns. Now, he has his sights set on Tyson Fury.

After Tyson’s brother, Tommy Fury, handed Jake Paul his first-ever defeat, Logan is looking to even the score and thinks a match against the WBC heavyweight champion is in order.

Logan Paul says size doesn’t matter in Tyson Fury callout

During an interview with Ariel Helwani ahead of WrestleMania, Logan suggested potentially boxing Tommy Fury to avenge brother Jake’s loss – but revealed he has an even bigger fish to fry.

“You know what I would do, because I saw Tyson talking sh*t. I would fight Tyson in an MMA fight,” Logan said.

According to the influencer, there are quite a few reasons why he believes he could actually win, and thinks his groundwork would give him a big advantage.

“I really would. I don’t really care how big he is – if you have not wrestled or done any groundwork, I don’t care how big you are, you better land the first two punches that you throw, and they better knock me out,” Paul added.

“Otherwise, I’m taking you to the ground. I’m taking your back and I’m choking you out.”

So far, Fury hasn’t responded to the challenge, but we’ll have to wait and see if the fight ends up happening and if Logan can pull off the upset in his long-awaited MMA debut.