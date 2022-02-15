Floyd Mayweather responds to Logan Paul’s lawsuit threats

YouTube star Logan Paul is hitting out at Floyd Mayweather amid his plans to sue the 50-0 boxing champion over unpaid wages for their viral 2021 exhibition match… and Mayweather isn’t having it.

On June 7, 2021, YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul did the unthinkable by facing off against one of boxing’s greatest modern champions — the undefeated Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

Their unexpected exhibition match saw no official winner, but Paul went the distance and managed to hold up throughout the fight.

Unfortunately, it looks like Paul did end up losing after the fact, as he claims Mayweather has yet to pay him for their bout nearly a year later.

Is Logan Paul suing Floyd Mayweather?

After calling out the retired boxing pro multiple times, Paul has now claimed that he plans to sue, although no official legal action has been taken just yet.

That being said, it does look like Paul is dead set on getting his money back one way or another, as revealed during a February 15 episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast.

“We’re gonna sue Floyd Mayweather,” he confirmed.

“He hasn’t sued him yet,” Paul’s manager, Jeff Levin, added. “We’re still talking about it. There’s still conversations that are happening.”

Logan then put Mayweather on blast, poking fun at his famous nickname while acknowledging the other lawsuits that are currently out against the boxing champ.

“Yo, we’re simply not getting paid in full,” said. “We’ve been f**king dragged along for way too long now. … Dude, he is f**king broke, huh?”

“They call him ‘Money’ Mayweather – but where’s your money?” he added.

(Topic begins at 56:31)

Despite Paul’s intention to sue, he recognizes that he won’t exactly come out on top. The YouTuber acknowledged that a large portion of any money he ends up winning — if he ends up winning — will go to his legal team.

Floyd Mayweather hits back at Logan Paul after lawsuit threats

Mayweather has made a statement regarding Paul’s threats of a lawsuit, arguing that it “takes a while” for fighters to get paid.

“He shouldn’t trip,” Mayweather said in a recent episode of the Pivot Podcast. “If he feels like we did great, record-breaking numbers, then I understand. Nothing comes right away.”

The 50-0 champ went on to say that he’s “still making checks from fights 7-8 years ago because I made smart moves” before telling Paul to “be happy with the biggest payday you ever got in your life.”

For now, it looks like Logan is waiting for his chance to strike as Mayweather deals with other suits, leaving fans waiting for more info and speculating his next opponent… which could be a pro wrestler after AEW’s Britt Baker called him out for a turn in the ring.