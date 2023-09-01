Logan Paul begs fans to sell him ultra-rare PRIME bottle he can’t even get himself

Logan Paul is begging fans to sell him an ultra-rare bottle of PRIME that even he can’t get his hands on as one of the brand’s co-owners.

Over the last year or so, PRIME has become massive business for KSI and Logan Paul. They initially launched with their bottled drink, PRIME Hydration, and they’ve since expanded into energy cans as well – with fans across the globe eager to collect them all.

We’ve seen stores selling the drinks for way above market value too. No one is forgetting the Wakey Wines saga in a hurry. Though, that appears to have all calmed down as retailers across the globe are pretty well stocked these days.

However, now it’s the turn of Logan himself to stump up big money for a bottle of his own product as he’s looking to get his hand on one of the ultra-rare variants of the new Glowberry flavor.

Logan Paul will spend thousands on ultra-rare PRIME bottle he doesn’t have

That’s right, the newly launched Glowberry flavor has three different variants in terms of bottles, each having different designs of art on the bottle wraps.

Logan has already managed to get his hands on the normal and rarer version, but, the ultra-rare bottle is proving tough to find – even as one of the brand’s co-owners.

“I don’t have ultra-rare. If someone finds an ultra-rare, I will buy it for $1000,” he said in an Instagram story on August 31. “Message me if you find it, ultra-rare Glowberry Prime!”

The ultra-rare variant comes in a much darker green than the normal ones and while Logan’s photo did make it shine like something out of Dragon Ball, it doesn’t actually have that glow.

Though, if you do get your hands on it, you’ll probably be able to ask for a bit more than the $1000 he’s offering, seeing as he’s so desperate to get his hands on one.