Logan Paul tells Austin McBroom to “take it on the chin” amid Social Gloves pay drama

YouTube star Logan Paul spoke out on the ongoing drama surrounding Social Gloves and influencer Austin McBroom, telling the ACE Family patriarch to take the criticism “on the chin.”

The YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event saw a huge win for team YouTube — but a big loss for the fighters involved. According to Vinnie Hacker, Josh Richards, and others involved in the event, several influencers were allegedly not compensated for their time in the ring.

These accusations came to a boiling point after it was speculated that Austin McBroom — a hugely popular family YouTuber and a fighter on the main event — partially owns Social Gloves, the company responsible for putting on the entire ordeal.

Advertisement

Although McBroom hasn’t directly commented on the speculation yet, a quick search shows that the Social Gloves trademark is owned by the Ace Hat Collection… the CEO of which is none other than Austin McBroom.

This topic came up during a June 29 episode of the imPaulsive podcast, where Logan Paul and co-host Mike Majlak commented on the ongoing controversy. Logan Paul seemed aghast at the low price point at which McBroom was selling the tickets, comparing the downfall of the event to his own flopped “Challenger Games” in 2019.

“Guess what? I took it on the f**king chin,” he said of the barrage of criticism he received over the track and field charity project. “I sucked, and they let me know it. And I was like, ‘You’re f**king right.'”

Advertisement

“If you don’t perform, and you come up short, and you think you’re a king, and you’re not really, you’re kind of a pretend king, just take it on the chin,” he continued. “The facade’s up, dude, the jig is over, we get it. You thought at one point you’re the shit, and now you’re not.”

(Topic begins at 41:45)

While Paul made sure to explain that he wasn’t coming from an “attack perspective,” his comments are certainly worthwhile as one of the YouTubers responsible for pioneering the current influencer boxing trend.