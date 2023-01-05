Logan Paul apologizes to George Janko over comments on his religion

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

After being met with major backlash online, Logan Paul has apologized to his friend and IMPAULSIVE co-host George Janko for his commenting about Janko’s views on religion.

During episode 356 of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul faced major backlash online for the way he went after friend and co-host George Janko in regard to his religious beliefs. Following the episode, people were quick to jump online, one user calling the way he spoke about his friend’s beliefs as “absolutely disgusting.”

Now almost a month later, the IMPAULSIVE cast has addressed the moment and the consequences of Paul’s comments on episode 359 of the show. Logan Paul began the conversation by acknowledging that he “made some pretty out-of-line comments to George about George’s beliefs.”

Article continues after ad

Going on to add that, “I’m not going to even say what I said and I’ll tell you why. The following three weeks have been the hardest period of my f***king life. Buddy god kicked me in the d**k as hard as he fucking could. As soon as it started happening I went there’s no way.”

Logan Paul then recounted all the misfortunate or “karma” as he put it, that he experienced after calling out George for his outlook on religion and his beliefs.

“We started off in Qatar. I got violent food poisoning. I got a 20,000 dollar camera taken away. We land in Qatar, camera stripped. It’s just little things here and there, things are showing up. We mis-scheduled. Again, got violent f**king food poisoning, next day got alcohol poisoning. Our luggage was delayed so we had no clothes to get to events.”

Article continues after ad

Logan revealed that “Qatar was the first time I felt the wrath of God. I defamed Jesus and God and I felt his wrath. And by the way I want to make something clear and I have something I want to say to you that I’ve been thinking about. I’m not a f***king atheist, I believe in God. People don’t think I believe in God. It might not identify as the same God as you but it was very telling to me how the karmic energy of the universe…just went right back around and put me in my place.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, according to Logan, the “most important thing” to come from this experience was how he and Geroge navigated their disagreement and made it out the other side

Article continues after ad

“The fact that we were able to reach a common ground as we always do which is I think why I’m so comfortable being so blunt with you sometimes. I shouldn’t have done it in the way that I did it.”

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.