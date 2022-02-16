Logan Paul explains how Antarctica YouTube collab with MrBeast got ruined

Logan Paul explained how he was supposed to do a YouTube collaboration with MrBeast in Antarctica, but it got ruined due to a chain of misfortunes.

Logan Paul and MrBeast have teamed up a number of times throughout the years. They’ve done everything from reviewing each other’s products to appearing on each other’s YouTube channels and more.

However, Logan revealed that an upcoming collaboration between them and some other big names that was supposed to take place in Antarctica didn’t work out because a handful of people got sick, including MrBeast.

“I’ve been in South Africa,” said Logan. “Do you know why I was there? MrBeast is going to kill me. I’ll just say this. We were going to go to the southernmost continent [Antartica] to shoot a video. It’s super cold there.”

“But guess what? A day before we were supposed to go there to shoot this video, ten out of the ten people on the f**king continent tested positive. Are you kidding me? All of them! All of them tested positive!”

For that reason, he explained that nobody was allowed to step foot onto the continent because if someone had a negative reaction, there were no hospitals nearby.

“You’re just surrounded by penguins!” he laughed.

To make matters worse, MrBeast ended up getting sick too. “Jimmy ended up getting sick and spending three days in a rural South African hospital where they didn’t speak a lick of English. He got tonsillitis. I can’t believe it!”

The relevant part of the video starts at 0:54.

However, things didn’t up being too bad for Logan. He had a blast in Cape Town, describing it as the best vacation of his life.

“MrBeast, thank you for providing me with an amazing week. I had so much fun. I have a lot of stories. “

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for MrBeast. He told Logan that the doctors barely gave him a shred of attention while he was there, presumably because they had a hard time communicating with him.