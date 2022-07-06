Logan Paul announces Tinder video collab with Sidemen

Emma Hill . 4 hours ago

Logan Paul has revealed during his IMPAULSIVE podcast that he is teaming up with fellow YouTube stars the ‘Sidemen’ for an upcoming Tinder video.

British YouTube organization Sidemen boasts an incredible presence on the platform. With 15.5M subscribers as of writing, the group consists of creators KSI, Miniminter, Zerkaa, TBJZL, Behzinga, Vikkstar123, and W2S.

Throughout its career, the group has produced some wild content for its fans including the extremely popular Tinder IRL videos which have reached up to 67 million views.

The Sidemen have now revealed that a special guest will be joining them for their next Tinder video, former Vine creator and YouTuber Logan Paul.

YouTube: Sidemen For their Tinder IRL YouTube videos, The Sidemen would welcome a number of girls who would swipe right or left depending on the groups’ pickup lines.

Logan Paul starring in upcoming Sidemen Tinder video

Sidemen members Tobi, Behzinga, and Miniminter joined Logan for his IMPAULSIVE podcast on July 5 to discuss their impressive YouTube careers.

Although they were a little unsure whether they could speak about it at first, the trio revealed that Logan, as well as his fellow hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko, will be appearing in their upcoming Tinder IRL video.

Logan explained: “It’s a Sidemen Tinder. We’ve employed Mike to find the talent, the Instagram famous talent.”

(Topic begins at 1:06:20)

Logan revealed that filming will be taking place in “July” in Los Angeles. They also clarified that candidates could have the chance to “blow up” in popularity if they take part.

Tobi and Behzinga further shared how they have occasionally ended up in trouble with their partners, or “the board” as they call them when they film videos such as their Tinder IRL clips.

The group didn’t clarify when Logan’s Sidemen Tinder IRL appearance will be posted. However, with such huge YouTube stars at the helm, it will no doubt prove just as popular as their previous videos.