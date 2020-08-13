Logan Paul and Mike Majlak explain why the NELK Boys can't be canceled

Hosts of the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul and Mike Majlak, have explained why the NELK Boys can’t be canceled after a number of people attempted to call attention to their “dangerous” decision to party despite health guidelines.

Due to the ongoing global health situation, many have been advised to stay indoors and not risk spreading anything. While a number of influencers have already come under fire or disobeying these guidelines and flouting the rules, NELK had somehow got away without being brought up.

That was until recently, when one publication ran a story about their ignorance of guidelines being “dangerous” for their young followers, and while some were quick to condemn or ‘cancel’ the YouTube pranksters, many believe it won’t impact them at all.

As members of, and commentators on, influencer culture and the online lifestyle, Paul and Majlak are all too familiar with both the NELK Boys and cancel culture itself. That’s why they think NELK simply can’t be canceled.

In episode 207 of Impaulsive, they were discussing the accusations levied against the group, and Majlak said that even without sponsorships and YouTube ad revenue, it’s “disturbing how much money these kids make.”

In the meantime, Logan himself simply described the group — led by Kyle Forgeard and Jesse Sebastiani — as “un-cancelable.”

He then explained two major issues with the article in question. The first is that the only people who care about it, “don’t care about the NELK Boys.” The second, he says, is that as they’re referred to as the “NELK Boys” — not a singular name — the efforts to cancel them are “diluted.” He said it’s “hard to try to cancel or completely wipe out an entire entity.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jbn8sG6U2AA

NELK themselves had a similar sentiment, and clearly aren’t willing to bow down to pressure from outside influences, as proven in a series of tweets posted shortly after the accusation started to fly.

“We'll never change or simmer down our comedy to please people, especially snowflakes,” they said. “And we don't have to, because we don't rely on brands like everyone else.”

Obviously, while the concept of ‘cancel culture’ has been prominent online for years now, it certainly begs the question: are certain people immune from being canceled?

And if so, could NELK be canceled, especially when they’re providing fans with the content they want to see?