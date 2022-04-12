Logan Paul accepts UFC star Khamzat Chimaev’s fight challenge, but on his terms

YouTuber Logan Paul has accepted a challenge to fight rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev, but there is a big catch in order for the two to square off.

Logan Paul has taken the fight world by storm. His boxing career has seen him square off against fellow influencer KSI, 50-0 champion Floyd Mayweather and he recently made his WWE debut at WrestleMania.

Now, with the elder Paul brother itching to get into MMA as well, The Maverick has responded to a call out by undefeated UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour, Paul expressed an interest in fighting the three-time Swedish National champion, but he would only do so on his terms.

I'm waiting for you in UFC 🧟‍♂️ @LoganPaul — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) March 18, 2022

Logan Paul will fight Khamzat Chimaev on one condition

Back in March, Chimaev told Paul he’d be “waiting for him in UFC” if Dana White gave him a chance to compete.

While Paul has gone on to say he would want to fight Paddy Pimblett, he isn’t ruling out a bout against Chimaev, but it won’t be in the octagon.

According to Paul, he’s had a brief showdown with Chimaev before. Back in 2019, he trained in a gym in Sweden and noticed a “badass” man staring at him who just so happened to be the upcoming UFC star.

(segment begins at 20:20 for mobile users)

“I just showed up at the gym and sparred a couple of their guys,” he revealed. “They didn’t let me spar Khamzat. Yeah, no, he’s a f***ing dog. I’m not doing MMA with him. I’d box him for sure. I’d be more than happy to box him, but that’s the problem, all these UFC guys are locked up. They’re locked up. So it’s hard to get a fight with any of them.”

So, don’t get your hopes up to see Logan Paul fight Chimaev in UFC, but a boxing match is definitely a possibility – that is, if the mixed martial artist isn’t competing for a title.

On April 10, the Swede defeated the #2 ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns to jump to third overall in the rankings to set up a possible fight against Colby Covington in the future.