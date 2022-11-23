Lizzo joins North West for viral ‘Get Sturdy’ TikTok dance

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

Lizzo and North West teamed up as they did the viral ‘Get Sturdy’ TikTok dance backstage at the singer’s concert.

Kim Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter, North, got a special audience with Lizzo at her final Special Tour stop at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

North shared a clip of herself cheering on Lizzo as the ‘Good as Hell’ hitmaker took the stage for her last performance of the Special 2our.

Not only did the youngster seemingly get premium tickets for the concert, but she also got to meet the Grammy award-winning singer backstage.

North West and Lizzo do the ‘Get Sturdy’ TikTok dance

In another video posted to North and mom Kim’s joint TikTok account, the 9-year-old and her friend were seen backstage, standing in front of Lizzo. The trio were dressed in hot pink, as they got ready to bust out the choreography from the viral ‘Get Sturdy’ dance.

The young girls began with the trend’s signature one-foot hopping and leg swinging. Lizzo, who wore a pink bodysuit with nude cut-outs, joined the girls by busting out some squats and heel taps. At the end, all three were smiling and laughing vibrantly.

The video amassed over 8.8 million views, as fans were loving the entertaining, and unexpected duo.

Since the launch of their joint account in November 2021, Kim and North have continuously gone viral on the platform, despite Kanye West’s disapproval of his children being on TikTok.

Most of their videos consist of funny skits, dance videos, GRWM content, and lip-syncing to popular sounds.

Earlier this month, North mocked her mom’s iconic TV meltdowns in a hilarious clip, which garnered a whopping 11 million views.

The social media star also shocked fans last week, when she revealed in a now-deleted video that her favorite movie to watch in the morning is an R-rated horror.