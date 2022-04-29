Lizzo admits she didn’t know who Jack Harlow was after seeing him in viral TikTok trend

Popular rapper Lizzo has revealed how she discovered Jack Harlow — and it’s not how you would expect.

When it comes to gaining viral internet popularity, TikTok has been the place to do it for thousands of people — including mainstream musicians.

Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, and Charlie Puth are among those musicians who have gone viral on the short-form video app for a variety of reasons. Jack Harlow’s song ‘What’s Poppin?’ for example has been used in thousands of videos.

In an interview with Audacy’s Kevan Kenney, Lizzo explained what she thought when she discovered Jack Harlow through the trend, mentioning that she didn’t realize he was a popular musician.

Advertisement

Lizzo explains what she thought when discovering Jack Harlow

During the interview, Kenney and Lizzo played a game based on the title of her new song “It’s About Damn Time.” In the game, Kevan asked the singer what she thought about a topic with “About damn time” being positive and “No time” being negative.

Read More: Wedding proposal in McDonalds goes viral on TikTok for all the wrong reasons

He asked Lizzo what she thought about artists being discovered on TikTok, and she revealed that she’s discovered some artists herself, mentioning Jack Harlow’s ‘What’s Poppin’ sound.

“You know who blew up from TikTok? Jack Harlow. What’s Poppin,” she explained. “I thought it was just a TikTok person, not an artist on a label. I didn’t know that.”

Advertisement

(Topic starts at 1:29 in the video)

Thanks to this question, Lizzo also learned that she’s label-mates with Jack as they are both signed to Atlantic Records.

Alongside his own music like ‘What’s Poppin‘ and ‘First Class,‘ Jack Harlow is also known for his feature on ‘Industry Baby‘ with Lil Nas X.

Between the three songs, Jack Harlow has been heard by millions of people — and that’s just on TikTok.