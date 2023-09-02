Liver King confesses that he’s back on steroids

After previously being exposed to using steroids, fitness coach Liver King promised to come clean, however, he has since publicly admitted he has returned to taking steroid supplements.

Popular Instagram coach Brian Johnson, also known as the Liver King, was exposed in November 2022, after a leaked email revealed he was spending over $10,000 dollars a month on anabolic steroids.

The controversial fitness creator came under widespread criticism, as his claim to fame came from his promotion of a natural primal lifestyle to enhance health benefits, which centered around eating raw meat, such as Liver, hence the name.

Article continues after ad

It was even reported that he was being sued for $25 million dollars over “deceiving” customers with his steroid use, due to fabricating the fitness benefits of his natural lifestyle.

Article continues after ad

Following the scandal, Liver King has admitted that although he went 220 days without using performance-enhancing drugs, he has revealed he is back to using steroids.

Liver King admits to taking steroids again

In a video posted to his YouTube account on September 1, Brian spoke about his journey from the beginning, all the way up to why he is using steroids again.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

He shared his opinions and experience of not taking the drugs for 220 days: “I don’t like the idea of losing over 20 pounds of muscle. I don’t like the idea that became the reality of losing a lot of strength.”

Ultimately, this led him to retake steroids again: “I have decided to go back on it, I am taking testosterone. It’s a cream. I do three clicks of it a day. I’m also doing a growth hormone.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Liver King announced he is going to use steroids and performance-enhancing drugs going forwards, as he promoted using “technology” in regards to performance enhancing drugs and pairing this with his more natural “ancestral lifestyle”.

In regards to the previous scandal, he said: “The commitment that I made to my boys, to my family, to all the primals out there, is I would never lie again.”

Liver King previously confessed in an apology video stating he did infact use steroids, admitting he lied.