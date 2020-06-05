LIRK explains why he was temporarily banned on Twitch

Popular streamer Saqib ‘LIRIK’ Zahid has revealed the reason he received a temporary Twitch ban on June 4, even thanking the streaming platform for resolving the issue so speedily.

LIRIK is one of Twitch’s most popular personalities, boasting over two million followers on the acclaimed streaming platform alone. His content includes play-throughs of popular titles like Half-Life, to more casual multiplayer games like Call of Duty, and the ever-growing Escape from Tarkov.

However, on June 4, some fans became confused when news broke of a ban to LIRIK's channel, usually incurred for a breach of Twitch's terms and conditions.

The ban only lasted 42 minutes, but it was enough for fans to speculate what the American streamer had done to incur the punishment. Thankfully, LIRIK himself was on hand to explain the situation, stating that a video was briefly shown that was not meant to be.

"During the latest Lirik & Chill there was a video shown that should have not been shown on stream," he tweeted. "It must have slipped through mod approve/deny. I apologize! Everything is resolved now. Thank you Twitch for working so fast!"

The length of the ban creators receive is often related to the severity of their guideline breach, as well as the context surrounding the issue.

Given the fact the incident appears to have been an accident, it is no surprise that the ban as quickly overturned and LIRIK's channel was returned to its normal state.

Past infringements are also taken into account when punishments are being handed out. As this constitutes LIRIK's first and only ban, there was no real reason for Twitch to make it either serious or lengthy.

Twitch themselves do not comment on punishments handed to streamers, or breaches of their streaming guidelines.