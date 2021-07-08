Lirik devasted after one of his longest Twitch viewers died

Twitch streamer Saqib ‘LIRIK’ Zahid shared the devastating news that one of his long-time viewers passed away.

LIRIK is one of the oldest streamers on Twitch, having joined the platform all the way back in 2011. With such a long time streaming, he’s made a huge fan base that has lasted for a long time.

In his stream on July 7 he revealed Guammiebear, one of his oldest viewers, had passed away.

LIRIK described Guammiebear as “Someone who’s been in the channel since DayZ mod, Battlefield days even. I know he was always in the chat… We were given word he sadly passed away.”

According to the moderators in LIRIK’s chat, Guammiebear suffered from Leukemia and multiple strokes.

LIRIK also mentions that even while they were suffering, they were still in chat and were able to type out emotes.

“Even through all of that, like, every day when he was here he was sending out emotes and stuff, and able to participate in the chat.”

“So, o7 (salute) for Guammiebear, he’s been watching since the beginning. And even despite having to go through all of that, he… and coming out the other side from his strokes and seizures he was able to get his mind, well not really get his mind off of it, but still be a part of the chat in his way. It’s crazy, man. It’s crazy. Rest in peace, GuammieBear.”

LIRIK community pays tribute

The chat was lit up with different heart and salute emotes as LIRIK gave the name, showing how much LIRIK’s community cared about Guammiebear.

LIRIK’s fans also spread their condolences on social media.

Rest in Peace @GuammieBear I didn't know him as well as others but we followed each other through twitter many years ago due to @LIRIK 's community.

He was an OG Lirik Mod and a member of the twitch community. My heart goes out to him, his family, and his close friends. lirikH — 1337h4x (@1337h4x02) July 7, 2021

GuammieBear was clearly a staple of LIRIK’s stream, having been such an active member and long-time moderator of the chat.

