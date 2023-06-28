Liquid Death’s latest album turns internet hate into 80’s pop music

Popular sparkling water company Liquid Death has just revealed their third music album: Greatest Hates Volume III, which features Tony Hawk, Mark McGrath, and more.

Founded in 2017, Liquid Death’s popular sparkling water has created a loyal fanbase of drinkers who enjoy their in-your-face marketing and well-thought-out flavors.

Not everyone likes their company, however, with many leaving anonymous hate comments across their social media platforms.

Liquid Death has turned those comments into rock and roll music twice already, but now they’ve taken a shot at 80’s dance-pop music.

Liquid Death’s new album features Tony Hawk

Launched on June 28, 2023, Liquid Death: Greatest Hates Volume III has turned a wide variety of real comments left on the company’s social media channels into some of the most iconic songs you’ll ever hear.

The album features plenty of different celebrities and musicians as well, including pro skateboarder Tony Hawk.

“It wasn’t until I lent my vocals to ‘Worst Name For A Water Company’ that I realized my true potential as a singer,” the skateboard and gaming star said. “I am now ready to boldly step into my next career thanks to the foresight of Liquid Death. Rick Rubin better be ready.”

They also released a music video for one of the songs on their album, “F*ck Whoever Started This Sh*t.”

Other features on the album include Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray, Frank Iero from My Chemical Romance, and Tony Kanal from No Doubt.

They’re releasing the album on vinyl as well as across streaming platforms, where they’ve garnered over 600,000 streams over the last few years.

