LilyPichu’s best moments on Twitch after 10 years

Calum Patterson . 7 hours ago

OfflineTV’s LilyPichu has announced her switch from Twitch to YouTube, a massive change for her career that will see her leave the platform where she became a star. We’ve looked back at her time on Twitch to remember some of her best moments.

Lily Ki, better known as LilyPichu, is a veteran content creator, who began to gain popularity as early as 2011. She celebrated 10 years on Twitch just a day before announcing her switch, where she became one of the most-followed and most-watched female streamers.

On top of being a streamer and gamer though, Lily is also a talented musician and voice actor – the latter an opportunity she received thanks to her incredible voice for anime roles.

As she now moves her stream to YouTube, we wanted to round up some of her best moments over her career on Twitch, from her biggest achievements to some classic clips.

Lily’s Anime voice

Back in 2018, Lily scored her most viral Twitch clip ever, with her anime voice skills.

Now with over 700,000 views, Lily showed the development of her voice from one to four weeks of anime. Although it was all for fun at the time, we’ll soon see that this clip may have helped her land voice acting roles later.

<span data-waterfall="false" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lily’s giving spree

In January 2021, just after Pokimane’s Christmas gifting to her fans, Lily followed suit.

She offered to purchase her fans whatever they put on their Amazon wish lists, and after over 3,000 responses, she had spent thousands of dollars giving back to her supporters.

Genshin Impact voice-acting role

In 2021, Lily’s passion for voice acting and Genshin Impact collided, when she was announced as the voice actor for the character Sayu.

“I am so so so happy to be the English VA for Sayu in Genshin Impact!! I love her!!” Lily said when the news broke.

miHoYo / LilyPichu LilyPichu voices Sayu in Genshin Impact.

Then, in early 2022, Lily landed another voice-acting role, this time in the anime ‘Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro’, where she plays Yoshi.

“Waiting for Hasan” Song

Another legendary LilyPichu clip is her impromptu “Waiting for Hasan” freestyle song. While singing another tune, chatters misheard the lyrics as ‘hasan’ rather than ‘a sign’ – so Lily ran with the meme.

Hasan loved the song so much that he started using it as his intro song on his streams, and thus, the clip become part of Twitch history.

Cameo in Inferno music video

Technically, this moment wasn’t on Twitch, but Lily’s fame on the platform has been the door to many other opportunities, such as featuring in Bella Poarch’s Inferno music video.

Alongside other streamers, including Pokimane, Fuslie, TommyInnit, Valkyrae and many others, Lily featured in the video that now has over 110 million views.

There are many more moments and achievements that could be mentioned throughout LilyPichu’s long time on Twitch. She has featured in League of Legends commercials and won numerous awards – including best music streamer at the 2022 Streamer Awards.

Although moving to YouTube is a big decision, it’s unlikely Lily will lose much, if any, of her viewer base, who have proven to be loyal followers for years, regardless of what she is streaming.