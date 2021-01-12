Logo
LilyPichu exposes racist abuse received for taking day off streaming during Rust drops

Published: 12/Jan/2021 15:14 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 23:30

by Jacob Hale
Lilypichu glasses
Instagram: lilypichu

LilyPichu OfflineTV

Popular Twitch streamer and OfflineTV member Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki has exposed some of the “absurd” racist abuse she received after not streaming for a day, causing viewers to possibly miss out on Rust drops.

Rust has become the game of choice for most of the top names on Twitch, and the OfflineTV server is absolutely the most popular for some of the big personalities it includes and the fans’ engagement with it.

In Rust drops, fans can get various items to bolster their inventories, and can be earned through watching your favorite streamers while they play the game.

While you would expect fans to appreciate this, some are having the adverse reaction, and LilyPichu is bearing the brunt of some vile racist abuse being sent her way, simply for not streaming as much as her ‘fans’ want to.

lilypichu instagram mirror selfie
Instagram: lilypichu
LilyPichu is a member of the popular OfflineTV Twitch group.

After not streaming on January 11, Lily received a litany of abuse, even despite changing her viewer requirements to earn drops from four hours down to two hours.

Taking to Twitter, Lily exposed some of the messages she received, also noting that viewers had tried to call her mods to get her to stream.

“You f**king chineese [sic] piece of sh*t,” one message read, ignorant of her actual Korean heritage. “Go to your communist country. Go stream Rust you don’t deserve a skin.”

Another example called her a “trash person,” saying they will “dance on her grave someday.”

Lily went on to explain that she lowered viewership requirements because she knows she streams the least out of everyone, even suggesting fans can just leave the stream open and go AFK to earn their drops.

Finally, she said that she’s not upset, but that the messages were “so absurd to the point of comedy.”

Regardless, this doesn’t make it okay, and it goes without saying that sending abuse to streamers for not streaming on your time schedule is not acceptable.

xQc dominates as Twitch’s most-watched streamer of 2020

Published: 13/Jan/2021 21:54

by Connor Bennett
Xqc and the Twitch logo
xQc/Twitch

Twitch xQc

Former Overwatch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has come out on top as the Twitch streamer with the most hours watched in 2020, racking up close to a whopping 149 million hours watched. 

To have success on Twitch, you either need to put the hours into growing a new community or have grown a following elsewhere that can easily make the jump over to the live streaming platform. 

Some of Twitch’s biggest streamers like Shroud, Summit, xQc, and Myth will stream for way over 10 hours per day as their fans want more and more content. Some viewers will, obviously, not stick around for a full 15-hour stream, but there are some who are dedicated enough to do so.

Whether they stick around or not, though, they all contribute to the total amount of hours that a streamer has had their content watched for, and with the new year now in town, the stats for last year have been totaled up.

xQc returns to Twitch after ban
Twitch/xQcOW
xQc is never one to shy away from giving his opinion on things, and that’s helped him grow.

According to statistics from StreamHatchet, a group that tracks a whole range of stats for live streaming – not just Twitch – it was xQc who was the most-watched streamer last year.

The Canadian racked up a whopping 148.9 million hours watched by viewers in 2020. That’s close to 20 million more than the second-placed Gaules, who managed 129.1 million hours through his Counter-Strike: Global Offensive content. 

Summit1g managed to crack the top three as well, and while the list is dominated by Twitch streamers, NOBRU did manage to grab some representation for YouTube. 

graph of the most-watched streamers for 2020
StreamHatchet
xQc had a pretty comfortable lead as Twitch’s most-watched streamer.

The 19-year-old Brazillian creator, who plays the Garena Free Fire mobile game professionally,  streams on both YouTube and Twitch and managed to finish fourth with an incredible 87.5 million hours watched across both platforms. 

In terms of total hours watched on platforms, Twitch still dominates, reaching 5.4 billion hours in the final part of 2020 alone. YouTube comes in second, while Facebook lags behind in third. 

It’s far, far too early to call who’ll come out on top for 2021, but given xQc has already exploded in viewership again thanks to Rust, he might defend his title pretty easily.