LilyPichu exposes racist abuse received for taking day off streaming during Rust drops

Popular Twitch streamer and OfflineTV member Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki has exposed some of the “absurd” racist abuse she received after not streaming for a day, causing viewers to possibly miss out on Rust drops.

Rust has become the game of choice for most of the top names on Twitch, and the OfflineTV server is absolutely the most popular for some of the big personalities it includes and the fans’ engagement with it.

In Rust drops, fans can get various items to bolster their inventories, and can be earned through watching your favorite streamers while they play the game.

While you would expect fans to appreciate this, some are having the adverse reaction, and LilyPichu is bearing the brunt of some vile racist abuse being sent her way, simply for not streaming as much as her ‘fans’ want to.

After not streaming on January 11, Lily received a litany of abuse, even despite changing her viewer requirements to earn drops from four hours down to two hours.

Taking to Twitter, Lily exposed some of the messages she received, also noting that viewers had tried to call her mods to get her to stream.

“You f**king chineese [sic] piece of sh*t,” one message read, ignorant of her actual Korean heritage. “Go to your communist country. Go stream Rust you don’t deserve a skin.”

Another example called her a “trash person,” saying they will “dance on her grave someday.”

some of u are WILD. someone also tried to call one of my mods on discord yesterday to tell me to stream.. i already lowered the requirements from 4 -> 2 hours (might look bugged, you'll still get it) and there are still 3 more days. you'll get ur free stuff, kids. see u tom. pic.twitter.com/8laf3WUMqf — lily (@LilyPichu) January 12, 2021

Lily went on to explain that she lowered viewership requirements because she knows she streams the least out of everyone, even suggesting fans can just leave the stream open and go AFK to earn their drops.

also just to be clear i'm not that upset, i just found some of the msgs i've received so absurd, to the point of comedy! 99.99% of people will always be super kind and welcoming and awesome! have a great night. i promise i'll stream more the next 3 days! — lily (@LilyPichu) January 12, 2021

Finally, she said that she’s not upset, but that the messages were “so absurd to the point of comedy.”

Regardless, this doesn’t make it okay, and it goes without saying that sending abuse to streamers for not streaming on your time schedule is not acceptable.