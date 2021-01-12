Logo
LilyPichu exposes racist abuse received for taking day off streaming during Rust drops

Published: 12/Jan/2021 15:14 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 5:22

by Jacob Hale
Lilypichu glasses
Instagram: lilypichu

Popular Twitch streamer and OfflineTV member Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki has exposed some of the “absurd” racist abuse she received after not streaming for a day, causing viewers to possibly miss out on Rust drops.

Rust has become the game of choice for most of the top names on Twitch, and the OfflineTV server is absolutely the most popular for some of the big personalities it includes and the fans’ engagement with it.

In Rust drops, fans can get various items to bolster their inventories, and can be earned through watching your favorite streamers while they play the game.

While you would expect fans to appreciate this, some are having the adverse reaction, and LilyPichu is bearing the brunt of some vile racist abuse being sent her way, simply for not streaming as much as her ‘fans’ want to.

lilypichu instagram mirror selfie
Instagram: lilypichu
LilyPichu is a member of the popular OfflineTV Twitch group.

After not streaming on January 11, Lily received a litany of abuse, even despite changing her viewer requirements to earn drops from four hours down to two hours.

Taking to Twitter, Lily exposed some of the messages she received, also noting that viewers had tried to call her mods to get her to stream.

“You f**king chineese [sic] piece of sh*t,” one message read, ignorant of her actual Korean heritage. “Go to your communist country. Go stream Rust you don’t deserve a skin.”

Another example called her a “trash person,” saying they will “dance on her grave someday.”

Lily went on to explain that she lowered viewership requirements because she knows she streams the least out of everyone, even suggesting fans can just leave the stream open and go AFK to earn their drops.

Finally, she said that she’s not upset, but that the messages were “so absurd to the point of comedy.”

Regardless, this doesn’t make it okay, and it goes without saying that sending abuse to streamers for not streaming on your time schedule is not acceptable.

GTA 5 actors go viral after recreating Franklin’s iconic roast in real life

Published: 13/Jan/2021 5:08

by Brad Norton
GTA Actors in real life
PlayStation Haven

Lamar Davis roasting Franklin Clinton in Grand Theft Auto V took on a life of its own as a viral meme and now Shawn Fonteno and Gerald ‘Slink’ Johnson, the actors behind these popular characters, have made it real.

Despite GTA V releasing all the way back in 2013, it continues to be an unstoppable force in the gaming industry. It’s consistently among the best selling games every month and GTA Online still pulls in millions of players with fresh updates.

A large part of the reason why the Rockstar title has become one of the biggest games of all time is thanks to its well-written characters. From the unpredictable Trevor Philips to the hilarious Lamar, the characters always had you wanting more.

Even seven years after its release, Fonteno and ‘Slink’, the actors behind Franklin and Lamar respectively, have now gone viral like never before.

The actors recreated an iconic moment from early in the game’s storyline, capturing the attention of fans around the world. These characters were always butting heads in amusing ways but one particular roast outside of Franklin’s residence recently became a meme-worthy clip.

PlayStation Haven originally posted the IRL recreation on January 12, with the actors taking to the streets and going through the scene. Both had even dressed up in identical clothing to their in-game counterparts.

The 20-second clip has already gone on to millions of views across social media in just one day. 

Additionally, even more views continue to pour in for all types of memes ripping on this one exchange. From Optimus Prime to Woody from Toy Story, fans have given it a life of its own all these years later.

There’s no telling why this scene in particular became the latest viral meme. It’s clearly one of the more outrageous conversations from the title, though there are dozens of exchanges just like it in GTA V’s lengthy storyline.

Perhaps it’s only a matter of time until other actors from the hugely popular title reprise their roles. Seeing Steven Ogg as Trevor all this time later would be another surefire viral hit.