LilyPichu exposes racist abuse received for taking day off streaming during Rust drops

Published: 12/Jan/2021 15:14 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 21:17

by Jacob Hale
Lilypichu glasses
Instagram: lilypichu

LilyPichu OfflineTV

Popular Twitch streamer and OfflineTV member Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki has exposed some of the “absurd” racist abuse she received after not streaming for a day, causing viewers to possibly miss out on Rust drops.

Rust has become the game of choice for most of the top names on Twitch, and the OfflineTV server is absolutely the most popular for some of the big personalities it includes and the fans’ engagement with it.

In Rust drops, fans can get various items to bolster their inventories, and can be earned through watching your favorite streamers while they play the game.

While you would expect fans to appreciate this, some are having the adverse reaction, and LilyPichu is bearing the brunt of some vile racist abuse being sent her way, simply for not streaming as much as her ‘fans’ want to.

lilypichu instagram mirror selfie
Instagram: lilypichu
LilyPichu is a member of the popular OfflineTV Twitch group.

After not streaming on January 11, Lily received a litany of abuse, even despite changing her viewer requirements to earn drops from four hours down to two hours.

Taking to Twitter, Lily exposed some of the messages she received, also noting that viewers had tried to call her mods to get her to stream.

“You f**king chineese [sic] piece of sh*t,” one message read, ignorant of her actual Korean heritage. “Go to your communist country. Go stream Rust you don’t deserve a skin.”

Another example called her a “trash person,” saying they will “dance on her grave someday.”

Lily went on to explain that she lowered viewership requirements because she knows she streams the least out of everyone, even suggesting fans can just leave the stream open and go AFK to earn their drops.

Finally, she said that she’s not upset, but that the messages were “so absurd to the point of comedy.”

Regardless, this doesn’t make it okay, and it goes without saying that sending abuse to streamers for not streaming on your time schedule is not acceptable.

Ibai reveals why he was banned on Twitch for 24 hours

Published: 12/Jan/2021 18:54 Updated: 12/Jan/2021 19:14

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch/Ibai

Ibai Twitch

UPDATE January 12, 10:48 AM PST: Ibai has been unbanned on Twitch after a 24-hour period, joking that he has finally been “out of jail.”

As for his comeback stream, it looks like Ibai is excited to discuss fellow Spanish streamer TheGrefg’s jaw-dropping Twitch record that occurred just yesterday, as well as broadcasting some in-game shenanigans with his bros.

Original story as follows:

Former Spanish League of Legends caster-turned-popular content creator and Twitch streamer Ibai ‘Ibai’ Llanos revealed the bizarre reason he was banned from the platform.

On January 11, Ibai’s Twitch account was banned, causing many to wonder exactly why he was suspended. As it turns out, the culprit was a similar issue to what happened with Sebastian ‘Forsen’ Fors back in November.

Taking to Twitter, Ibai explained that he was competing in the country guessing game ‘Geoguesser’ when a kid decided to join his session.

The streamer was caught off-guard by the player who’d joined, as they had a photo of a penis as their profile picture.

It seems like the player had the intention to punish Ibai, as the user’s name was “Ibaibanead,o” which basically translates to ‘Ibai banned.’

Video of the incident shows the streamer laughing when the player with the inappropriate photo joined the lobby, but to his credit, he did try backing out. Sadly, the damage was already done.

Even though he may be banned, Ibai is remaining in high spirits, writing: “From here, I wanted to thank the kid for this act. He had to give me a day off.”

Twitch streamer Ibai
Twitch/Ibai
Photos taken moments before disaster.

This comment seems to indicate that the ban is only for 24 hours, and fans of Llanos should expect to see him back as early as January 12 -that is, of course, if he decides to return to streaming just as the ban expires.

The decision to ban Ibai may prove to be controversial, however, as back in December, Twitch’s COO Sara Clemens spoke out against users trying to “game the system to get someone else in trouble.”

“We always take that into account,” she said in regards to streamers being punished for the actions of others.

It will be interesting to see how Twitch handles the ban and if this counts as a serious strike on the streamer’s record. In any case, at least the suspension isn’t indefinite.